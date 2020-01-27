To top
27 Jan

Here are some hilarious fan reactions following Meray Paas Tum Ho finale

by Entertainment Desk
Meray Paas Tum Ho

Chances are bleak that you haven’t watched the last episode of much-hyped drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho, but even if you belong to that minority, social media may have not spared you. The finale stirred a lot of emotions in Pakistanis, be it pain, anger, misery or humour, but every emotion ended up giving us a moment of good laughter.



The finale over all (spoiler alert: especially the last few minutes when Danish died) inspired a lot of funny memes, comparisons and instant fan reactions as though viewers didn’t miss a beat to register their observation on any situation.

Here are some of our favourites:

Tom vs Humayun Saeed

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Noooooo Danish 😭😂😂 #meraypaastumho

A post shared by Anokhay (@anokhay.official) on

 

Some remembered Imran Khan

 

 

Danish is in serious demand post-MPTH

 

 

There were tears of despair at his passing as well

 

 

It was a part of drawing room discussions!

 

 

Some serious nostalgia as well

 

 

Inspiration much?

 

 

A few remembered Khalil ur Rehman Qamar at this historic moment

 

 

How can we forget Mr. Bean?

 

 

TikTok tou banta ha…

 

 

All in good humour, but Indian soap references are hard to miss

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

And on this note, good night everyone 🔚😂

A post shared by Anokhay (@anokhay.official) on

 

 

 

