Here are some hilarious fan reactions following Meray Paas Tum Ho finale

Chances are bleak that you haven’t watched the last episode of much-hyped drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho, but even if you belong to that minority, social media may have not spared you. The finale stirred a lot of emotions in Pakistanis, be it pain, anger, misery or humour, but every emotion ended up giving us a moment of good laughter.
The finale over all (spoiler alert: especially the last few minutes when Danish died) inspired a lot of funny memes, comparisons and instant fan reactions as though viewers didn’t miss a beat to register their observation on any situation.
Here are some of our favourites:
Tom vs Humayun Saeed
is sy achi heart attack ki acting to hamaary Tom bhai kr letay thy.#MerayPaasTumHo #MerePaasTumHo pic.twitter.com/fShDm0O3oM
— Syed Sadaqat Ali (@SyedSadaqat07) January 26, 2020
No one
Literally no one
DANISH in last episode 😂#Danish #meraypasstumho #MPTH pic.twitter.com/E7C3ETiSHV
— دندان ساز (@Lichenplannus) January 25, 2020
Some remembered Imran Khan
Khan saab why you do this 😂😂#merepaastumho pic.twitter.com/YlG1CS4Oho
— jamalhaider (@iamjamalhaider) January 26, 2020
Danish is in serious demand post-MPTH
There were tears of despair at his passing as well
It was a part of drawing room discussions!
Controversy 😂😂😂#MerePaasTumHo #MerayPassTumHo pic.twitter.com/u1uWrfESwD
— Awais (@Awaisshah009) January 26, 2020
Some serious nostalgia as well
Me after watching #MerayPassTumHo last episode pic.twitter.com/tX2dlkf1hH
— IQBAL (@ytiqbal) January 25, 2020
Inspiration much?
#MerePaasTumHo
Tom did it first pic.twitter.com/QxtxBx8sCC
— Loco Humorist (@loco_humorist) January 26, 2020
A few remembered Khalil ur Rehman Qamar at this historic moment
Pakistanis Going to Khaleel Ur Rehman House #MerayPaasTumHo pic.twitter.com/d58xXvAFge
— Abubakar Javed (@iAbubakarjaved) January 25, 2020
How can we forget Mr. Bean?
TikTok tou banta ha…
Give this man an Oscar Award 😂😂😂#Danish #MerayPassTumHo pic.twitter.com/kEikCN9xBC
— Salman Ali (@notfrequentuser) January 26, 2020
All in good humour, but Indian soap references are hard to miss
