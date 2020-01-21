Here’s the performance line-up for Lahore Music Meet 2020

Pakistan’s leading music festival, the fifth edition of the Lahore Music Meet (LMM5) is back with an interesting line-up of performances. The show is scheduled to take place at Alhamra Art Center in Lahore on the 1st and 2nd of February, 2020.

Keeping up with the tradition of curating a line-up of new artists and fresh sounds from around Pakistan, LMM5 will be showcasing Punjabi folk legend Naseebo Lal, progressive folk-rock band, Saakin, electro-pop producer Talal Qureshi and Punjabi RnB star Shamoon Ismail as a part of the indoor showcase.

The outdoor showcase will feature a diversity of artists belonging to various musical spectrums of Pakistan. It will present Haniya Aslam, Adil Omar, Mekaal Hassan Band, Ali Noor, Mughal-e-Funk, Natasha Humera Ejaz, Mehdi Maloof, Faris Shafi, IFRA, Gentle Robot, Madlock, Mahak Qayyum, Hassan Sheikh and Roshaan Sherwani, Towers, Maanu, Karakoram, Fake Shamans, Farheen Raza and Iqbal.

Another interesting addition in the line-up is Pepsi Battle of the Bands Season 4 winner Auj and finalist Aarish. For its fifth iteration, the Lahore Music Meet received over 300 applications from across the country for the live performance sessions which were then crafted into a carefully curated list by co-founders Natasha Noorani and Zahra Paracha representing an interesting blend of pop, rock, folk, RnB, electronic and rap music from around the country.

“In curating Lahore Music Meet, we try to focus showcasing artists to new audiences such as introducing prog-metal band Takatak’s audience to Fareed Ayaz Qawwaal Group and Red Blood Cat opening for Mai Dhai. The festival has also allowed us to unearth some lovely musical gems like Abdullah Siddiqui, Kashmir and Wisdom Salad amongst many other acts in the past 5 years,” said Natasha Noorani and Zahra Paracha.

The Lahore Music Meet, a women-led event, will be celebrating its fifth year as a platform that creates discourse around music, musical enterprise, education and academia, all while engaging festival goers with day long performances.

The festival will be directed by Natasha Noorani and Zahra Paracha, with Sana Nasir as the lead designer and Munizeh Sanai as creative director, and is open to public.

