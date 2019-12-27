To top
27 Dec

Here’s what happened at the grand launch of Velo Pakistan

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment
Velo

The white nicotine pouch brand Velo has officially launched in Pakistan in December amidst a grand party held in the outskirts of Karachi. With who’s who of the entertainment industry in attendance, the gathering was all glitz and glam.



Keeping in mind Velo Pakistan’s packaging, a thematically fitting blue carpet was designed with a massive chair to serve as a photo wall. There was a “Glam Booth’ inside where artists could get a 180 degree photo gif shot, while doing all the funky poses they could think of.

 

Areeba Habib, Emmad Irfani, Nadia Hussain

 

The cozy outdoor venue was a perfect fit for Karachi’s weather as attendees grooved on the dance floor while others got a chance to converse or enjoy Velo pouches. The product’s signature cool and breezy blue colored theme lit the mood and was in perfect sync with the chilly winter night alongside groovy beats by the DJ.

The highlight of the night was an aerial hoop dance performance by Filipino performer, Faith. Everyone from Nadia Hussain, Frieha Altaf to the face of Velo Pakistan, Sheheryar Munawar watched in awe as Faith tangled, twirled and swirled her body in and around the hoop up in the air.

 

Velo

Sheheryar Munawar

 

As the party continued till the wee hours, more showbiz personalities showed up including Emmad Irfani, Abeer Rizvi, Areeba Habib, Zhalay Sarhadi, Hira Hussain and producer Sadia Jabbar.

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

In pictures & videos: Inside Iqra Aziz & Yasir Hussain’s colorful mehndi night
