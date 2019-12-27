Here’s what happened at the grand launch of Velo Pakistan

The white nicotine pouch brand Velo has officially launched in Pakistan in December amidst a grand party held in the outskirts of Karachi. With who’s who of the entertainment industry in attendance, the gathering was all glitz and glam.

Keeping in mind Velo Pakistan’s packaging, a thematically fitting blue carpet was designed with a massive chair to serve as a photo wall. There was a “Glam Booth’ inside where artists could get a 180 degree photo gif shot, while doing all the funky poses they could think of.

The cozy outdoor venue was a perfect fit for Karachi’s weather as attendees grooved on the dance floor while others got a chance to converse or enjoy Velo pouches. The product’s signature cool and breezy blue colored theme lit the mood and was in perfect sync with the chilly winter night alongside groovy beats by the DJ.

The highlight of the night was an aerial hoop dance performance by Filipino performer, Faith. Everyone from Nadia Hussain, Frieha Altaf to the face of Velo Pakistan, Sheheryar Munawar watched in awe as Faith tangled, twirled and swirled her body in and around the hoop up in the air.

As the party continued till the wee hours, more showbiz personalities showed up including Emmad Irfani, Abeer Rizvi, Areeba Habib, Zhalay Sarhadi, Hira Hussain and producer Sadia Jabbar.

comments