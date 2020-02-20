HUM Women Leaders Award honours local and international female icons

The HUM Women Leaders Award took place yesterday in Karachi at the Governor House. The awards aimed to honour and celebrate iconic women from across the country and abroad for their contributions in a wide range of fields.

The president of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, along with the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Paul W Jones, honourable consul generals, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and all the prominent faces within the entertainment industry were spotted at the event.

Hosted by Mira Sethi in the first half and Sanam Saeed in the second half, the event started with speeches given by Sultana Siddiqui, President HUM Network Limited, Paul W Jones and Dr Arif Alvi. Along with the awards, the event comprised of musical performances by Hadiqa Kiani and Hania Amir along with a duet by Sajjad Ali and Zaw Ali.

Bushra Ansari, Dr Fouzia Saeed, Samina Baig and Zubaida Mustafa were among the winners of the night. A household name in Pakistan, Ansari was awarded in recognition of her contributions to Pakistani television and cinema. Samina Baig, on the other hand, was awarded for tremendous achievements as Pakistan’s first female mountaineer. Dr Fouzia Saeed and Zubaida Mustafa were recognized for their exemplary work towards women’s rights and women empowerment in Pakistan.

The other winners included Omer Aftab, Barrister Khadija Siddiqi, Dr Seemin Jamali, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Jalila Haider, Maleeha Lodhi and Mary Robinson for their exceptional work in their respective fields.

These people are mentors to women and girls all around the world inspiring and allowing them opportunities to become strong future leaders. The awards ceremony will be televised on International Women’s Day on HUM globally.

