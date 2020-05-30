Here’s what Pakistani celebrities are saying about the Uzma Khan situation

With the entire controversy circulating in the media these days about Uzma khan and the debate between morality and humanity, it seems like most celebrities stand on one side. It’s no more debate about whether or not Uzma was ethically correct, it’s about what’s going to happen to a clear violation of human rights. Pakistani celebrities are calling for the government to take action against the elite in this country, to secure a sense of safety for people within their own homes.

Some of the celebrities who have very openly spoken up about it are:

1) Hania Amir

Hania went on a detailed discussion about how it’s an inhumane situation of the rich exploiting their power over a dispute. She said, “They aren’t above the law. It’ll be shameful for all of us as a nation if Uzma Khan and her sister are left without justice. If these girls were also powerful, the attackers would’ve thought twice before doing it.” She added, “This is bigger than a domestic issue. Please look at the bigger picture.”

2) Sarwat Gillani

Sarwat also openly chanted her support for Uzma Khan on her social media. She talked about why the man involved wasn’t held accountable with such torturous behaviour saying, “This is a criminal act and is punishable by law. Why didn’t the wife and mother of the man involved make a video beating up their son and husband, throwing spirit on him and breaking and stealing his personal belongings.”

She further extended her support by saying, “Uzma Khan, we are here for you. You may be an orphan but you are as much a citizen of Pakistan as these cheap wealthy powerful people. May Allah protect us from such entitled people.”

3) Adnan Malik

I couldn’t watch the whole video bc I felt repulsed- physical violence, sexual harassment, verbal abuse & an abhorrent sense of privilege. Its our patriarchal mindset that pits women vs women, whereas the main offender, a deceitful man-child who can’t keep it in his pants, is MIA — adnanmalik (@adnanmalik) May 27, 2020

Adnan Malik felt the same way that the man is always missing in such disputes. He emphasized on how evident the patriarchy is in this situation. He said, “I couldn’t watch the whole video bc I felt repulsed- physical violence, sexual harassment, verbal abuse & an abhorrent sense of privilege. It is our patriarchal mindset that pits women vs women, whereas the main offender, a deceitful man-child who can’t keep it in his pants, is MIA.”

4) Osama Khalid Butt

Raising a voice for two women who were verbally & physically harassed, their property & bodies violated, where there was utter contempt for law (& due process, a phrase you love to throw around when it's a woman accusing a man of sexual harassment) ≠ endorsing infidelity. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) May 27, 2020

Osman wanted to clarify for people that raising a voice for the violation of human rights in this situation, isn’t in fact equal to supporting infidelity since that appears to be the justifying tool in this case.

5) Mahira Khan

Two very different topics being argued. One is infidelity – which no one in their right mind stands for. The other is – how the powerful get away with absolutely anything! I stand for accountability always. May we all be treated equally by the law of this land. #UzmaKhan — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 28, 2020

Mahira khan said the same, talking about the two completely different situations people are linking to be synonymous. She later added that her support lies for accountability and being treated like equal law-abiding citizens. She said, “Two very different topics being argued. One is infidelity – which no one in their right mind stands for. The other is – how the powerful get away with absolutely anything! I stand for accountability always. May we all be treated equally by the law of this land.”

Other celebrities including, Armeena Khan, Zara Noor Abbas, Mehwish Hayat and Shaista Lodhi have also spoken out in favour of Uzma Khan.

The Patriarchal system!! Will it win over the system of Judiciary and Human rights in my country? Can just anyone trespass with gunmen and endorse vandalism? WHO IS NEXT??!?? WHERE IS SAFETY?? — Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@ZaraNoorAbbas) May 27, 2020

Relationships are private but THE LAW is public. Where this crosses a line is when armed men without legal writ storm a private residence and inflict violence upon unarmed citizens. THIS is the MOST concerning aspect of this whole sad incident. #UzmaKhan — Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) May 27, 2020

Let's differentiate b/w what is a moral issue & a legal issue. Two wrongs cannot make one right. The right to security at your home is a basic human right enshrined in law. This is a real test for the authorities,who need to prove to us that no one is above the law! #uzmakhan — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) May 28, 2020

No justification for extra-marital affair. But it is pertinent for every one of us to respect the law of the land. #uzmankhan — Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@IamShaistaLodhi) May 28, 2020

