30 May

Here’s what Pakistani celebrities are saying about the Uzma Khan situation

by Entertainment Desk
Uzma Khan

With the entire controversy circulating in the media these days about Uzma khan and the debate between morality and humanity, it seems like most celebrities stand on one side. It’s no more debate about whether or not Uzma was ethically correct, it’s about what’s going to happen to a clear violation of human rights. Pakistani celebrities are calling for the government to take action against the elite in this country, to secure a sense of safety for people within their own homes.



Some of the celebrities who have very openly spoken up about it are:

 

1) Hania Amir

 

#hamzaamir #uzmakhan #humakhan

Hania went on a detailed discussion about how it’s an inhumane situation of the rich exploiting their power over a dispute. She said, “They aren’t above the law. It’ll be shameful for all of us as a nation if Uzma Khan and her sister are left without justice. If these girls were also powerful, the attackers would’ve thought twice before doing it.” She added, “This is bigger than a domestic issue. Please look at the bigger picture.”

 

2) Sarwat Gillani 

 

After seeing the videos of three women barging into Uzma’s house with 20 gunmen and did what they did is inhuman, this is a criminal act and is punishable by law. Why didn’t the wife and mother of the man involved make a video beating up their son and husband, throwing spirit on him and breaking and stealing his personal belongings. Just because a powerful family name is attached, no one is placing an FIR. Apparently the wife of the said man in the video is using the dirtiest language and is seen brutally beating Uzma and her sister. And later with a duppta on her head making a satisavitry video and diverging from the real subject. This is pathetic. Her behaviour in the video and her language show what a savage person she is and probably why HER HUSBAND doesn’t want to be with her. Whatever the matter is HE is the home wrecker. He was married, he was committed in a relationship then why only shame the girl? Why not keep their dirty laundry at home and not do these cheap things because what they seem like in the videos is their real self. Belonging to a wealthy family doesn’t give anyone the right to barge into anyone’s house and go savage on them. I don’t stand for infidelity but I stand for justice. @uzmakhanofficial we are here for you. You may be an orphan but you are as much a citizen of Pakistan as these cheap wealthy powerful people. May Allah protect us from such entitled people. #uzmakhan

Sarwat also openly chanted her support for Uzma Khan on her social media. She talked about why the man involved wasn’t held accountable with such torturous behaviour saying,  “This is a criminal act and is punishable by law. Why didn’t the wife and mother of the man involved make a video beating up their son and husband, throwing spirit on him and breaking and stealing his personal belongings.”

She further extended her support by saying, “Uzma Khan, we are here for you. You may be an orphan but you are as much a citizen of Pakistan as these cheap wealthy powerful people. May Allah protect us from such entitled people.”

Read: Our lives are in danger: Uzma Khan and her lawyers share their side of story during press conference

 

3) Adnan Malik

 

 

Adnan Malik felt the same way that the man is always missing in such disputes. He emphasized on how evident the patriarchy is in this situation. He said, “I couldn’t watch the whole video bc I felt repulsed- physical violence, sexual harassment, verbal abuse & an abhorrent sense of privilege. It is our patriarchal mindset that pits women vs women, whereas the main offender, a deceitful man-child who can’t keep it in his pants, is MIA.”

 

4) Osama Khalid Butt

 

 

Osman wanted to clarify for people that raising a voice for the violation of human rights in this situation, isn’t in fact equal to supporting infidelity since that appears to be the justifying tool in this case.

 

5) Mahira Khan 

 

 

Mahira khan said the same, talking about the two completely different situations people are linking to be synonymous. She later added that her support lies for accountability and being treated like equal law-abiding citizens. She said, “Two very different topics being argued. One is infidelity – which no one in their right mind stands for. The other is – how the powerful get away with absolutely anything! I stand for accountability always. May we all be treated equally by the law of this land.”

 

Other celebrities including, Armeena Khan, Zara Noor Abbas, Mehwish Hayat and Shaista Lodhi have also spoken out in favour of Uzma Khan.

 

 

 

 

 

Saba Qamar talks about being in lockdown, Irrfan Khan’s demise, her love life & a lot more in a recent interview
