Here’s what to expect from Friends reunion special

Fans of cult classic comedy series — Friends — are rejoicing for the past two days since it has been officially announced that a reunion special is really happening!

All six Friends stars will reunite for an unscripted special for HBO Max, the new streaming service from WarnerMedia that’s set to launch in May, the company announced.

The actor Matthew Perry broke the news on Instagram with two words: “It’s happening.” Soon after the rest of the cast also took to social media and made annoucements, making everyone wild with their responses. Fans celebrated, even celebrities were overjoyed and responded with emojis to express their excitement.

Last month, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman was even reluctant to confirm anything and claimed all the details for getting Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross (Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer) back together was “very complicated”.

Here’s a sneak peek of much Hollywood’s A-listers are happy:

Who’s coming back:

According to a press release from HBO Max, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer have all committed to reprising their roles in a new special, which will be executive produced by Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as original Friends producer Kevin Bright. They’ll shoot on the original Friends soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio in California. How they made it happen: It sounds like the actors got plenty of perks; Variety has reported that a source claims that all six performers will be paid at least $2.5 million each for their work.

