Here’s what’s replacing Meray Paas Tum Ho on TV this Saturday

We recently broke the news that the finale of mega hit drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho will be a double treat. The double episode will be screened in cinemas across Pakistan and will be aired on television simultaneously on 25th January. Unfortunately, there was a not-so-exciting news as well that MPTH will not air its final episode this week. This left many wondering what’s will air on 18th January on the drama’s slot? Well… fret not as here’s another big announcement!

A special show featuring the director and cast of Meray Paas Tum Ho will be aired this Saturday at 8 pm on ARY Digital. The show will be hosted by Ahmed Ali Butt and the guest list includes Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani, Nadeem Baig, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, Shees Sajjad Gul, Adnan Siddiqui, Musaddiq Malik, Anoushay Abbasi, Hina Javed, Mehar Bano, Rehmat Ajmal and Furqan Qureshi.

Read: Meray Paas Tum Ho finale will be screened in cinemas across Pakistan

For those who are skeptical if it’s possible to gather the entire cast for a discussion, Ahmed Ali Butt has provided proof as well. He posted a selfie on Instagram with the whole gang.

With a special show followed by a double episode next week and screening in cinemas, it seems MPTH will definitely end with a bang (fingers crossed). The cast will also attend a special screening — along with a select group of guests — at Nueplex cinema, Karachi.

Also, the promo for the finale is also out and it appears to be quite charged. If you want to make your viewing experience all the more memorable, don’t forget to catch the finale in one of the major cinemas in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Here’s hoping for happy endings!

