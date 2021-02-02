Here’s why Iqra Aziz prefers working in dramas over films

Iqra Aziz is a household names from our television industry who is loved by all age groups. She has proved her mettle in a short period of time with impeccable and everlasting performances and established herself in the top tier of female actors in Pakistan. Undeniably, she has done from strength to strength with dramas like Suno Chanda series, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Khamoshi and the currently airing Raqeeb Se.

We are eagerly waiting for her big screen debut as she signed a film, titled Half Fry, with actor and husband Yasir Hussain, but we are not sure what happened to the project that was announced in 2019. However, she is going nowhere from the small screen as her most recent and anticipated project — Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 — is coming soon on Geo TV.

In a recent conversation with Urdu News, the actor shared why she is more focused about working in dramas than films.

“I’ve received so much love and fame from television, that I didn’t find it necessary to star in films. I think TV is a big medium in Pakistan. In remote areas where there is no availability of TV cable or cinema, television is popular. People stay connected with their favourite artists through TV,” she said.

Read: Trailer review: A lovelorn Feroze Khan reigns the spiritual-romantic tale of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3

However, Iqra feels that it is high time to make dramas on new subjects because the world is moving at a fast pace and the audience has changed. She emphasized that those in authority have to take risks rather than playing safe or following a pattern.

“It is not necessary that all stories should be relevant to our real life, however, there should always be an underlying message that viewers can take away from them. It’s time for us to change our track,” she said.

Iqra can be currently seen as Ameera in Raqeeb Se. Talking about her character, she revealed that she is not playing a negative role.

“Raqeeb Se is not only a big and interesting project because of a power-packed cast but it also delivers a very pertinent lesson for the viewers. I’m not playing a negative role here but Ameera is a girl who thinks that she is highly intelligent and shrewd,” she concluded.

comments