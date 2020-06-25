Here’s why you should (and how you can) binge watch UAE’s most successful comedy show

For those of you who are feeling down and blue due to limited sources of entertainment in quarantine, Comedy Adda is the best program to binge watch. If you aren’t familiar with the show, it is a very unique blend of ‘late night talk show’ fused with ‘stand-up and improvisational comedy’. Season two of Comedy Adda is a first of its kind show which recently concluded after garnering over 2.5 million views (and counting) across multiple platforms, making it the most successful comedy show in UAE.

If you aren’t convinced yet, then imagine a show where you can find celebrity guests, Q&A sessions, a stand-up routine by a guest and improv comedy games as well as a class-act by local improvisational troupe called Racy Desis. All this shot in front of a live audience (before COVID-19) is now available to watch on ARY Digital’s YouTube channel and VIU application!

Shot and produced in UAE, the show’s weekly episodes were released from March till June, 2020. It is an out-and-out entertainer designed to tickle your funny bones with a mix of local UAE talent, sharing screen with some of the finest comedians of the region including Danish Ali, Shakeel Siddiqui, Saad Haroon, Ali Gul Pir, and a special episode with Meera Jee.

The show is conceptualized by MK Maroof and Asad Raza Khan and co-produced and directed by MK Maroof as well. Comedy Adda Season 2 is hosted by Asad Raza Khan and local comedy star Salman Qureshi, improvisational comedy guru Rushdi Rafeek, and internet sensation Ali Sufyan Wasif and Alina are on the panel, playing multiple characters.

Read: Laugh your heart out in quarantine with Comedy Adda Season 2

What to expect?

The show has all the ingredients of a cracking comedy. Some of the most memorable moments include improvisational comedy skits on Space X mission, boy bands, WWE wrestlers, weddings, sporting events, and Eid parties. That’s not all, don’t miss out on rapid fire questions and stand-up routines of some of your favourite celebrities. You can also watch impersonations of Shah Rukh Khan, Pakistani cricketers and politicians and social media influencers, all done in good humour!

So get your popcorn ready, stay indoors and binge watch your favorite comedians in this laugh riot! Watch all the episodes here:

