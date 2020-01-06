Highlights: Top moments from Golden Globes 2020

The 77th annual Golden Globes kicked off Sunday night with comedian Ricky Gervais hosting for the fifth time. This year’s ceremony featured climate change talk, drunk speeches and some interesting surprises. Best picture went to 1917, while Renée Zellweger won best actress for Judy, and Joaquin Phoenix beat out Adam Driver and Christian Bale to win best actor for Joker.

Netflix lead the award show’s nominations with 34 across the film and TV categories. The streaming giant’s divorce drama Marriage Story came out on top with six nods (Laura Dern took home best supporting actress) and its mobster film The Irishman had five.

HIGHLIGHTS

Ricky’s Opening Monologue

Gervais had celebrities — including Tom Hanks, who did not seem to be enjoying himself during several audience cutaways — wincing with his opening monologue. He warned the audience he would be as mean as he’s always been at the award show, but reminded them “they’re just jokes” and to not take it too hard.

Winners’ Highlights

Best Actress in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy went to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for the brillant Fleabag. She gave special thanks to her ‘Hot Priest’, Andrew Scott: “There was a lot of talk about chemistry this season… but he can have chemistry with a pebble.”

Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time… — looking about a good decade younger than his 56 years. “Thank you to the eclectic and ever-raucous Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” he said. He paid tribute to co-star Leonardo DiCaprio — or LDC, as he called him — and seemed to make a slightly garbled Titanic reference to him: “Hey, I woulda shared the raft.” He also said he wanted to bring his parents along but thought better of it, “because any woman I stand next to, they think I’m dating.”

Speech of the night

Joaquin Phoenix’s winning speech may not have pleased everyone, but it was certainly memorable, covering climate change issues and a plea for celebrities to use their private jets less often.

After acknowledging his fellow nominees, Phoenix, a long-time skeptic of Hollywood awards shows, said, “There is no f—ing best actor.”

NBC proceeded to cut out the audio as he dropped multiple bombs, all of which were muted for TV viewers. “I’m such a pain in the ass,” he continued in a rambling speech, acknowledging Joker director Todd Phillips. “I cannot believe you put up with me.”

He also lauded the Globes for switching to a vegan meal for the ceremony, thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press for “recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change. It’s a very bold move, making tonight plant-based,” the vegan actor said.

Tom Hanks Breaks down

2020 Cecil B DeMille Award recipient Tom Hanks gave an articulate and at times emotional speech, paying tribute to his peers in the industry, apologising for being under the weather — and almost breaking down as he spoke about wife Rita Wilson and their children, all sat before him. “It’s the cold that is making this happen, I swear to god, I’m not nearly this emotional at home!” he wailed.

Bushfires and more

Several of the night’s Golden Globe winners, including Patricia Arquette, Russell Crowe Ellen DeGeneres and Michelle Williams had made political and social statements throughout the show, from well-wishes for those affected by the devastating wildfires in Australia to pleas for more voters in the 2020 election.

Dressing down, literally!

Finally, a special shout-out to Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who donned a suit for the red carpet… then stripped down to a tank top once at his table. Was it that hot in there?

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Director – Motion Picture

Sam Mendes, 1917

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman – Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Missing Link

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Parasite

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

