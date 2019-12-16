Hira Mani & Affan Waheed starrer ‘Ghalati’ all set to premiere this week

Hira Mani and Affan Waheed became the most sought-after onscreen couple after the mega success of their drama serial Do Bol which aired earlier this year. Now the hit jori is back with yet another family drama Ghalati.

Judging by the popularity of Do Bol, it’s no surprise that since the news of the drama broke, fans have been eagerly waiting for its release date. Well… the wait is over; Ghalati will start to air from Thursday, 19th December at 8 pm on ARY Digital.

The channel announced the news on their Instagram handle:

Read: First look of Hira Mani & Affan Waheed starrer Ghalati is out

Directed by veteran actress Saba Hamid, Ghalati seems to be the story of a girl Zaira who is head over heels in love with Saad. Their lives take a turn for the worse after marriage as we have seen in teasers that Saad’s family will treat Zaira very badly. We are still not sure what ghalati (mistake) she is talking about. We have to wait till Thursday to find out more details.

If you want to know what made the pair choose Ghalati over all the other scripts they had in hand? Watch their complete interview here:

comments