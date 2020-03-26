To top
26 Mar

Hira Mani is a woman suffering from nightmare disorder in her next drama

by Syeda Zehra
Hira Mani

Pakistani television is gradually adapting to newer genres giving a rest to saas, bahu and sazish sagas which is a welcoming change. Last we witnessed this in Ishq Zahe Naseeb (multiple personality disorder) and the currently airing Yeh Dil Mera (mystery-thriller). Kashf is another such play to hit the TV screens soon which is about a rare sleep disorder called nightmare disorder or dream anxiety disorder, but with a twist!



Featuring Hira Mani in the titular role of Kashf Binte Imtiaz Ahmed, four teasers of the drama have been released and it seems intriguing. While the night-terrors of those who suffer from this disorder often portray an individual in a situation that jeopardizes their life or personal safety, Kashf is a girl who is afraid to fall asleep as she frequently sees nightmares, that eventually turn into reality.

Kashf sees this ordeal as a curse, but her father apparently thinks it is a blessing in disguise as we hear him say ‘tum bas apne ilm ki roshni ma khoob paisa kamao [you should earn a lot of money with this prophetic knowledge]’.

 

 

Junaid Khan is paired opposite Hira in this drama and though we see a lot of scenes in which Kashf is clad in a bridal dress or swirling around him, we are not yet sure how many of them are a dream sequence. Eventually, Kashf will turn into an aalima [fortune-teller or miracle worker of sorts) against her wishes.

Directed by Danish Nawaz, the drama also stars Waseem Abbas, Hajra Khan, Samina Ahmed, Saleem Miraj, Lubna Aslam and many others. It will be aired on Hum TV soon.

 

