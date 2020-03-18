In today’s news: Hira Mani pokes fun at Americans for being too cautious about coronavirus

For the last few weeks, while the world is shutting down amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Hira mani, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui are on a meet and greet tour in the US for Meray Pass Tum Ho.
And the tour has landed at least one of them in hot water. Hira, who is anyway quite blunt, apparently mocked Americans for being too cautious following an alarming increase in the number of coronavirus cases these past couple of days.
Hira made the comment following a mall visit where she said she only saw desi people working, while all the white people seemed to be on a “holiday”. She then preceded to let out a laugh at the apparent ridiculousness and said, “Ye gore bohot phattu nikley [these white people turned out to be scaredy-cats].”
This time Hira Mani has landed in hot water after she tried trolling the US citizens for not showing up to work and how only the Pakistani sales girls had showed up to work during a lockdown in Houston. Coronavirus has been declared as a pandemic situation around the world and people are constantly being requested to stay indoors and take safety measures to protect themselves. These celebrities are an inspiration for many people out there and it's sad to see how they feel it's okay to make a joke out of this whole situation.
While it is not uncommon for Pakistanis to use humour as a coping mechanism for serious issues, this pandemic isn’t a joking matter. People are dying and countries are going on lockdown but here’s Hira Mani singing a sweet melody for the coronavirus: “Corona mujhey na hona.”
Let’s hope for the best … bohat crucial time pay main travel Ker kay Dallas ayi Hun thanks Dallas for ur love …. ab tou corona agaya hai. Bus dua yehe hai kay khuda hum sub ko apni hifazat Main rakhey Ameen ….. no offence kabhi kabhi zindagi ko asaaan banana chahye gaa kay khush reh kay face kerna chahye be strong 💪
While Hira might be immune to the virus, because it sure does look like it, keeping all things in mind and with their huge following, Pakistani celebrities should be very careful about the message they are sending out to their fans amidst this dark time. Let’s all please stay at home and not become a carrier of the disease. Let’s save ourselves as well as others!