1 Jul

Hrithik Roshan & Alia Bhatt invited to be members of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

by Entertainment Desk
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is one of the most prestigious clubs in the film world. They’re responsible for deciding on the Oscar award winners every year. In its effort to increase its 8000 plus pool of voters with more diversity than ever before, The Academy has invited Bollywood actors, Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt,  amongst the new list of 819 members selected this year, which comprises 36% people of colour and 45% women.



Members who accept these invitations will be provided with voting privileges for the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards due to be held in April 2021. In a statement published on June 30th, the president of the exclusive club, David Rubin was quoted saying, “The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travellers in the motion picture arts and sciences.  We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now.”

 

 

In 2016, as part of their A2020 initiative, they aimed to double the number of women and underrepresented ethnic/racial communities by 2020. They have successfully achieved this according to their statement. Since the club chooses their members based on sponsorships by existing members, the debate around nepotism could be put on hold in regards to Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt. Their movies including Gullyboy, Raazi, Jodha Akbar and Super 30 were used as the basis for their selection.

Read: Oscars 2021 ceremony delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Academy has also announced it’s next mission called, Academy Aperture 2025, which will aim to further their efforts at increasing representation of different groups within its membership and the greater film community.

 

6 types of footwear that complement every outfit
