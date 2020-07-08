Hugo Boss places its first order of sportswear at a Pakistani company

German fashion giant, Hugo Boss, has brought its manufacturing business to Pakistan with the first order of its sportswear line. The company, known for its finely tailored men’s suits, have placed the order to a Pakistani company bringing a lot of opportunities for local workers.

The news was announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Adviser on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood. He announced the news via his Twitter account.

Happy to note that well known brand, Hugo Boss, has placed its first order of sportswear to a Pakistani company. This achievement was due to the effort of PRGMEA for holding the 35th IAF Fashion Convention in Nov last year, in Lahore. Congratulations to Ijaz Khokhar and PRGMEA. — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) July 7, 2020

“Happy to note that well-known brand, Hugo Boss, has placed its first order of sportswear to a Pakistani company. This achievement was due to the effort of PRGMEA for holding the 35th IAF Fashion Convention in Nov last year, in Lahore. Congratulations to Ijaz Khokhar and PRGMEA,” he wrote.

The International Apparel Federation’s (IAF) 35th World Fashion Convention was held in collaboration with Dutch industry association Modint in Lahore on November 12 and 13, 2019. The fashion giant is also known for its vast range of products including, accessories, children’s wear, perfumes, and much more.

comments