Hum Style Awards 2021: All 20 categories, nominations & predictions

The 5th Hum Style Awards are scheduled to take place on 4th July in Lahore, and while the pandemic has dampened the fashion scene this past year with only a few virtual fashion shows that happened on a smaller scale in 2020, the spirit of fashion is still alive and kicking!

Hum TV has taken the first step to bringing the glitz and glam back to the red carpet as the HSAs are expected to be well attended with stars from film, drama, music, sports and the fashion fraternity.

With the award night just a few days away, it’s time to wear our guessing hat and predict some winners. Here is a look at the nominees…

Most Stylish Actor Television (Female)

Nausheen Shah

Sonya Hussyn

Mira Sethi

Mashal Khan

Saheefa Jabbar

Nausheen Shah and Sonya Hussyn are the obvious competition here as both have unique personal styles and are always ready to put their best foot forward. Sonya won the award last time, so it’ll be interesting to see who walks away with the trophy this year. We’re missing Ushna Shah in this list.

Most Stylish Actor Television (Male)

Shahroz Sabzwari

Usama Khan

Shahbaz Shigri

Emmad Irfani

Ali Rehman Khan

Emmad Irfani always stands out whether he’s on the runway, in a photoshoot or casually dressed in an interview, a scene in a drama, or a red carpet appearance. The model/actor has an innate ability to charm everyone with his looks. That said Ali Rehman is always well dressed and well turned out. It’s a toss between these two. We’re missing Feroze Khan in this list, as TV’s favourite bad boy has a distinct and unmissable sense of style.

Most Stylish Actor Film (Female)

Maya Ali

Mahira Khan

Ayesha Omar

Ayesha Omar’s aesthetic sense is imaginative and it is evident in most of her looks that she is a painter. However, Mahira has the charisma to carry out any style with poise. This one’s a tough call especially since Maya too has come into her own and her fans love that she generally sticks to eastern wear. We would have tucked Mansha Pasha into this list too.

Most Stylish Actor Film (Male)

Ali Rehman Khan

Shahbaz Shigri

Bilal Ashraf

It seems as though there is a dearth of male actors who have great sense of style as the same names pop up in different categories. This one’s a toss between Bilal Ashraf and Ali Rehman Khan.

Designer of the Year Menswear

Emraan Rajput

Ismail Farid

Munib Nawaz

Republic by Omar Farooq

Mohtaram by Fahad Saif

Ismail Farid took this one home last year. But if we look for a new winner this time then Republic by Omar Farooq is all the rage in the industry.

Designer of the Year Lawn

Elan

Image by Farnaz Ahmed

Sana Safinaz

Zaha Couture

Zara Shahjahan

While Elan, Sana Safinaz and Zaha are mostly likely to give each other strong competition, Zara Shahjahan has introduced a new sense of elegance with its minimalist approach for daily wear. We’d actually be happy to see any of these 5 names win.

Designer of the Year Bridal

Sana Safinaz

Fahad Hussayn

Elan

Shehla Chatoor

Sania Maskatiya

Predictably, some of the brand names keep repeating as they design pret, lawn, bridal and couture all at the same time. Fahad Hussayn closed down shop in the first half of 2020 and then relaunched his brand with an extensive 72-piece collection at the end of the year. Let’s see if Shehla Chatoor remains unbeaten after her win last year or is it going to be someone else.

Designer of the Year Demi-Couture

Hussain Rehar

Nida Azwer

Sania Maskatiya

Shehla Chatoor

Hussain Rehar has remained a popular choice amongst celebs and in editorials last year. However, Nida Azwer and Shehla Chatoor are loved for their classy, exquisite and luxurious designs. This one’s a tough call!

Designer of the Year Pret Wear

Amna Chaudhry

Blocked by Afsheen Numair

Zaha

Amna Chaudhry has a great, minimalist aesthetic but she’s hardly ever available. The competition would be between Blocked by Afsheen Numair, who stands out for her modern take on block printing but may be a little limited to Karachi, and Zaha, an industry and a market favourite. We’re surprised not to see Sania Maskatiya or Misha Lakhani on this list.

Fashion Photographer of the Year

Alee Hassan

Hamza Khan Baande

MHM

Najam Mahmood

Shahbaz Shazi

Shayan Khan Sherwani

It is great to see that the winner of Rising Star category last year, Hamza Khan Baande, has made it to this list. While all these photographers have produced stunning visuals, particularly Najam Mahmood, we believe no one does it like Shahbaz Shazi. Let’s see if Alee Hassan will be the consecutive achiever this year.

Hair and Makeup Artist of the Year

Arshad Khan

Qasim Liaqat

Shazia Rashid

Sunil Nawab

Last year’s winner, Qasim Liaqat creates eye catching editorials that fascinate us. Sunil Nawab has aced bridal looks as well as artistic editorials and Arshad Khan has mastered avant-garde shoots. Take your pick!

Fashion Stylist of the Year

Tabesh Khoja

Mehek Saeed

Maheen & Shayanae

Yasser Aziz Dar

Tabesh Khoja and Mehek Saeed are the top contenders in this new category. Mehek has our heart with the sheer versatility she shows in every editorial or fashion campaign she gets into. But then Tabesh is just as prolific, if not more, and has aced the creative, commercial and celebrity side. This is going to be a tough one!

Best Model (Female)

Mushk Kaleem

Maha Ishaq Tahirani

Abeer Adeel

Fahmeen Ansari

Giti Ara

Maha Ishaq Tahirani has been the face of many popular campaigns and editorials in 2020 and has left quite an impression. However, the category remains a hot contest with all-time favourites like Mushk Kaleem and Fahmeen Ansari.

Best Model (Male)

Aimal Khan

Ali Kureshi

Champ Imi

Hasnain Lehri

Sachal Afzal

It is a relief to see a few new names in the category of male models. Aimal Khan is last year’s winner and Hasnain Lehri is a well-recognized name who has won many awards; both are most likely contending for the trophy.

Most Stylish Performer

Ali Sethi

Meesha Shafi

Shamoon Ismail

Uzair Jaswal

This one is a fun category as all the nominees have quirky and eccentric styles. Meesha Shafi remains at the top as her style reflects her strong personality and she always puts an effort to try something new.

Most Stylish Sports Personality

Hajra Khan

Diana Baig

Karishma Ali

Shan Masood

Shadab Khan

It seems that female footballers in Pakistan have a knack for fashion. Hajra Khan won in this category last year and this time we’re rooting for Karishma Ali, who has even walked for Stella Jean at the Milan Fashion Week.

Retail Label of the Year – Apparel

Image

Khaadi

Sana Safinaz

Limelight

Shahnameh

Outfitters

The category has big labels like Sana Safinaz, Khaadi and Image along with a few new names. Khaadi is our haute favourite though.

Rising Star 2020

Ali Raza – Model

Fareeha Sheikh – Model

Khushhal Khan – Model

Laiba Lodhi – Model

Muzammil Garewal – Videographer

Sara Zulfiqar – Model

Suleman Hussain – Model

Syed Hussain – Hair & Makeup Artist

Rising Star Photographers

Adil Ishaq

Aiza Naeem

Azen Malick

HM Studio

Sajjal Sajjad

May the best person win!

Style Icon of the Year 2020

Let’s see who’s awarded this one. We’d love to know who you all consider a style icon in Pakistan.