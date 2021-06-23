HUM Style Awards all set to bring back glamour to the stage

After almost a year of virtual events, due to the global pandemic, it feels great to finally proceed towards normal after the availability of the vaccine. HUM Network Limited has announced that it is all set to host an evening full of glitz and glamour. The star-studded Kashmir HUM Style Awards will be held at Pearl Continental, in the city of Lahore, on 4th July, 2021.

Critically acclaimed fashion designer Munib Nawaz will be hosting the red carpet while the event will be hosted by actor turned producer Urwa Hocane along with a superstar heartthrob who remains a surprise. The entertainment-packed award ceremony will also feature powerful performances from celebrities including the very talented Abdullah Siddique, Alizey Shah, Aima Baig, Risham Faiz Bhutta and others.

Featuring the biggest celebrities of the film, drama, music and fashion fraternity, the night will celebrate and acknowledge the stylish and trendsetting stars of the entertainment and fashion industry.

Awards will be given on the following fashion-based categories:

● Best Model – Male 2020

● Best Model – Female 2020

● Fashion Photographer of the Year 2020

● Hair & Makeup Artist of the Year 2020

● Rising Star 2020

● Designer of the Year – Demi-couture 2020

● Designer of the Year – Bridal 2020

● Designer of the Year – Lawn 2020

● Designer of the Year – Menswear 2020

● Designer of the Year – Pret Wear 2020

● Retail Label of the Year – Apparel 2020

● Fashion Stylist of the Year 2020

● Style Icon of the Year 2020

Awards for television, drama and music will be given in the following categories:

● Most Stylish Actress – Television 2020

● Most Stylish Actor – Television 2020

● Most Stylish Actress – Film 2020

● Most Stylish Actor – Film 2020

● Most Stylish Performer 2020

● Most Stylish Sports Personality 2020

“The mega-brand of HUM Style Awards empowers our artists from the booming entertainment and fashion landscape of the country. We are proud to be on the forefront of the entertainment industry and invested in its

growth and will continue our patronage to the industry,” shared President HUM Network Limited, Sultana Siddiqui regarding the ceremony adding that the aim is to orchestrate an evening to remember after the difficult year that we have all collectively endured.

“Like always, we are committed to deliver fair results to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the

nominees.”

The event is being planned and organized with a special focus on the safety of the attendees. HUM assures that dedicated measures will be adopted to ensure all Covid-19 SOPs are followed.

