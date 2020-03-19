To top
19 Mar

Humayun Saeed & Adnan Siddiqui will quarantine themselves following US tour

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Featured, News
Humayun

Humayun Saeed, Hira Mani and Adnan Siddiqui were in the US for the last couple of days to attend a string of Meray Paas Tum Ho meet and greet sessions. Although their travelling plans at this crucial time are debatable, the stars took all precautionary measures to avoid carrying the virus home.



In latest news, Vasay Chaudhry took a jibe at Humayun on Twitter referring to his upcoming film title London Nahi Jaunga. The writer said that while Humayun is roaming around, Vasay won’t even travel anywhere, let alone London.

“London kiya…Kaheein Bhi Nahe Jaoonga,” Vasay tweeted.

Read: Hira Mani pokes fun at Americans for being too cautious about coronavirus

In response, Humayun confirmed that they have landed safely at Karachi airport and to our relief both the actors will quarantine themselves. He replied that he won’t go home from the airport. “Adnan and I will quarantine ourselves in a room for a few days,” he tweeted.

 

 

We are pleased to see that our actors arr creating awareness and are socially responsible at this time of crisis. They are practicing social distancing in order to avoid unnecessary human contact. This isolation will minimize the spread of COVID-19 if any of them (God forbid) shows any symptoms in a few days.

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Maya Ali shares her formidable coronavirus ordeal
Next post
Friends reunion special postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic
You might also like
Ehd-e-Wafa
Ehd-e-Wafa finale advocates the alliance of four pillars of the state
March 16, 2020
Humayun Saeed
4 interesting revelations Humayun Saeed made on Wasim Badami’s show
March 13, 2020
London Nahi Jaunga script hasn’t been changed one bit: Humayun Saeed responds to Iffat Omar’s claim
March 6, 2020
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.