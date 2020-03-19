Humayun Saeed & Adnan Siddiqui will quarantine themselves following US tour

Humayun Saeed, Hira Mani and Adnan Siddiqui were in the US for the last couple of days to attend a string of Meray Paas Tum Ho meet and greet sessions. Although their travelling plans at this crucial time are debatable, the stars took all precautionary measures to avoid carrying the virus home.

In latest news, Vasay Chaudhry took a jibe at Humayun on Twitter referring to his upcoming film title London Nahi Jaunga. The writer said that while Humayun is roaming around, Vasay won’t even travel anywhere, let alone London.

“London kiya…Kaheein Bhi Nahe Jaoonga,” Vasay tweeted.

Read: Hira Mani pokes fun at Americans for being too cautious about coronavirus

In response, Humayun confirmed that they have landed safely at Karachi airport and to our relief both the actors will quarantine themselves. He replied that he won’t go home from the airport. “Adnan and I will quarantine ourselves in a room for a few days,” he tweeted.

Just landed at karachi Airport bhai …Magar abhi ghar nahin jaonga …Main aur Adnan Sidiki khud ko aik room main bund kar rahe hain kuch din ke liye …Allah hum sab ko apni amaan main rakhe…God bless u all — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) March 19, 2020

We are pleased to see that our actors arr creating awareness and are socially responsible at this time of crisis. They are practicing social distancing in order to avoid unnecessary human contact. This isolation will minimize the spread of COVID-19 if any of them (God forbid) shows any symptoms in a few days.

comments