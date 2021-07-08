“I no longer wish to fit into anyone’s box for validation,” says designer Fahad Hussayn

Two designers who received the most attention at the Hum Style Awards 2021 were Ali Xeehsan and Fahad Hussayn. While the designs they create are usually loved by all, their personal style raised eyebrows. In fact, their unique and rather unusual looks for the event gave birth to numerous memes.

He thinks that #HumStyleAwards under water hoga 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xJX3xwdVAU — Komal Ansari | free 🇵🇸 (@DrKomal26) July 4, 2021

I know everyone is dressed weirdly in the name of style or whatever but WHAT THE HELL IS THIS? I couldn't stop laughing at these get-ups. #HumStyleAwards pic.twitter.com/GXKRe1pcIl — Brown Girl ✨ (@the_desi_dream) July 4, 2021

Welcome to Cartoon Network Show ooppsss means #HumStyleAwards Show…😂 pic.twitter.com/ulONV1je4s — Fatima Khalil Butt (@iam_FatiMaButt) July 4, 2021

Following the event, designer Fahad Hussyn took to Instagram, to share his thoughts about standards of acceptance set by society and the need to fit into boxes for validation.

“It’s a thing, people want to box and label things,” the designer posted. “Anything that does not fit into their dictionary or their respective box they can’t accept.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahad Hussayn (@officialfahadhussayn)

He went on to share his personal journey and struggle to find acceptance in a society that is quick to pass judgement.

“Back in 2009 when the advent of social media was growing out of its infant stage, I used to get a lot of backlash regarding my personality, my hair, how I chose to keep my nails, dressing, the kajal, the jewels, everything,” he shared adding that he felt that there was pressure to please the people.

“I felt so pressured to maintain what “other people” approved of my image that somewhere along the way I stopped, I gave up on everything that made me comfortable in my skin for acceptance from masses and I have since then only felt home recently when I grew above opinions and other people’s labels and stopped caring.”

Fahad, who is known for his creative designs, said that the only validation one needs is from themselves,

“I am who I am. I no longer wish to fit into anyone’s box for validation. If you can’t take it. Please unfollow,” he concluded with hashtags such as #humstyleawards #highfashion #art #artmeetsfashion #edgy #avantgarde #grunge #glam probably referring to the backlash that he received following the event.

In his next Instagram post, he went on to share his unapologetic and unfiltered thoughts.

“Eccentric, mad, unhinged, unapologetic I’ve had many words given to my intensity, a lot of times people tell me to ditch the emotions they don’t have so I can fit into their universe,” Fahad wrote adding that he has his own universe and he loves being in it.

“I work 16-18 hours a day including Sundays since the past 16 years with barely a few days off, the passion hours I put into my work learning and executing whatever is in my holographic brain, I don’t need anyone’s opinion on what I do with my time, what I am and what I make is not for everyone.”

The designer stated that he will not tolerate bullying and abuse.

“I can wear whatever I want, wherever I want because no one is paying my bills. My universe, my bills, my choice. Suck it up, people! It’s a free world,” he concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahad Hussayn (@officialfahadhussayn)

Ace couturier Fahad Hussayn has worked hard for almost a decade to get established as a renowned fashion brand that has created iconic looks, memorable fashion moments and beautiful brides.