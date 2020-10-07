I think Maula Jatt will surpass JPNA, Hamza Ali Abbasi says in an exclusive new interview

Hamza Ali Abbasi is one of Pakistan’s biggest stars and his massive appeal comes hand in hand with his outspoken opinions, his controversial Tweets, his politics and much more. He’s been away from the limelight for quite some time, limiting his appearances to his YouTube channel and occasional posts that his wife Naimal puts up on Instagram. But yes, we’ve been missing the hugely talented actor who has given us hit films as well as successful drama serials.

The good news is that Hamza will be talking about everything you wanted to know more about (especially The Legend of Maula Jatt) in an exclusive interview with Ahsan Zaman of the London-based channel, PAK5 NEWS. The teaser is out and the full interview will air this weekend.

We can see that Hamza will be talking about films, especially item numbers, in the interview.

“It’s bad from a religious point of view; it’s bad even from a secular point of view,” he says, responding to a question on his views on item songs. “You don’t demean a woman on screen and call it art. Why are strip shows not art? In my head there’s a clear distinction.”

The Alif actor also speaks about The Legend of Maula Jatt and why he thinks it’ll be a hit.

“I am excited about Maula Jatt because it has Bilal Lashari’s direction, cinematography combined with a great story, great screenplay . . . I think it will surpass Jawani Phir Nahi Ani,” he says.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is in the news since the past year and we all are impatient for its big release. With a star-studded cast which includes Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malick, the film is expected to break all records at the Box Office.

At one point in the teaser, we see the host asking Hamza some hard hitting questions about his social media follwing, whether it was fake or then ‘bought’.

“If I bought followers, it wouldn’t take me seven years to reach 3.1 million,” he says, with a laugh. “And If I were to buy followers, I would buy at least 10 million,” he adds.

Touching upon sensitive as well as trending topics, he speaks about women’s rights, protection bills and of course, the success of Ertugrul in Pakistan.

“I am just happy something became such a big success without an item number in it,” he says.

Responding to a question regarding his support to PTI and Imran Khan, Hamza said: “He (Imran Khan) is an honest person, that much I can tell you. And the other choices you have – Bilawal Bhutto, Zardari and Nawaz Sharif – in my mind they’ve been tried and tested and they have done nothing for the country.”

The full interview will be aired globally on PAK5 News next weekend.

