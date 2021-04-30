“I want to cater to the masses,” says Ahsan Khan about his clothing brand

Celebrities and fashion often go hand in hand and if a certain star is known for his/her sense of style, the natural progression of fame is to start a fashion brand. Ahsan Khan is one such actor who is just as popular for his sense of style as he is for his hit dramas or movies.

The actor has now launched his fashion label. “Bismillah – Here is to another journey for me with my new brand Ahsan Khan Marca,” shared Ahsan.

“Basically if I talk about the brand, it is a group of friends and a group of people working together. I was looking for an avenue, a business that I could start although I hardly have any experience in this,” stated Ahsan in an exclusive chat with Something Haute.

Ahsan shared that he has hosted fashion exhibitions in the past. “I have done an exhibition in Lahore three years ago. It catered to both the male and female market. In fact, Syra Yousuf had done modelling for that. My wife, Fatima and I had been experimenting on and off,” he added.

The Qayamat star shared that he felt it was about time he started his own clothing line since fans continuously ask him who he is wearing and what he is wearing. “Be it my Ramazan show, Time Out With Ahsan Khan or on-going dramas, fans seem interested in my wardrobe.”

“I’ve come up with this very casual and normal everyday wear which is for all ages. I want to cater to the masses. I want to cater to everyone through my brand.”

According to the official description on the website, Ahsan Khan Marca is a brand that represents well the rich culture and diverse heritage of Pakistan.

