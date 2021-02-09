“I will not stop voicing my opinion,” says Nabila

Nabila Maqsood does not need an introduction. She has decades of experience and has made a name for herself in the hair and makeup industry. The dynamic woman is an institute in herself and is committed towards her work.

Dedicated to transferring her knowledge and promoting young and aspiring artists, the guru believes in being vocal and direct. However, that does not always turn out as positively as she intends it to be.

In a recent conversation with Something Haute, Nabila addressed various matters ranging from her professional to personal life.

Model Eman Suleman recently shared pictures from a photoshoot she did for Mohsin Naveed Ranjha that received attention for her royal look. However, Nabila was unimpressed.

“Great idea, executed badly… specially the ichra looking hairpiece. When the subject is so beautiful, it’s a sin not to up our game,” she commented.

The comment triggered a debate and social media labelled Nabila as bitter and unempathetic.

“I think I need to bill them for a lot of PR,” laughed Nabila when asked about the recent incident. She added that she has thought a lot about the matter, and, in fact, her children and team have often advised her to refrain from commenting. However, she feels she cannot stop herself from pointing something out if it makes her feel uncomfortable.

“I’ve dedicated my life to this field, I started because I’m genuinely interested and not just because it a good business model,” she explained adding that her eye naturally picks what needs to be fixed and she cannot help it.

Nabila says she is equally critical about her own work too and anything wrong makes her cringe. “It is a public field and you are open for criticism.”

While she agrees that she’s not very sympathetic, emphatic or politically correct, she declares that she speaks from her heart. She further revealed that she’s new to technology and has recently discovered social media during the pandemic.

For the hair and makeup expert, it’s more important to focus on what was said rather than how it was said. “I have learned from criticism and I thank people who criticize me,” she confessed adding that it brings her attention to things she might not notice otherwise.

“I will not stop voicing my opinion,” she clarified admitting that she doesn’t know how to sugarcoat her words. Opinions that she’s jealous, insecure or classist are not true, she feels.

“I’ve trained thousands of people over the years. Anybody who is anybody in this industry has worked with me, for me, through me at some point. I do not need to remind this but people who are there in this industry know my contribution,” she concluded adding that she doesn’t need to compete with the younger lot anyway and that was the reason she refused to continue taking awards at the Lux Style Awards.

The powerhouse of talent is more interested in discovering and mentoring new talent, which makes all allegations against her baseless.

Watch the complete interview here:

