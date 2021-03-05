Video: ‘I’m not like Sakina in real life,’ says Anoushay Abbasi about her character in Raqse Bismil

Anoushay Abbasi is quite popular nowadays for playing the role of a strong-headed Sakina in Raqse Bismil. The drama is progressing at a fast pace and viewers are wondering what will happen to Sakina. To get answers, Something Haute caught up with the actor who is equally enjoying the buzz around her character.

“I absolutely loved the character; I enjoyed while reading it and enjoyed while doing it and luckily, I’m still enjoying the feedback,” Anoushay shared.

She made a comeback in Meray Paas Tum Ho after a long hiatus and she did it without much thought; little did she know that her two-days work will become a part of the biggest hit of the year. Currently, Anoushay can be seen in Prem Gali and Raqse Bismil.

“I am opposite of Sakina in real life. I was born in a family of actors and writers so I am in this industry; if I was born in some other family, I would’ve adapted to their lifestyle. I am a very practical person unlike Sakina who is rebellious,” she said.

The actor also spoke about her decision to take a break in a industry which is so competitive and fast paced that there is always a fear of being out of mind when out of sight. “I found out that this industry is a really weird place; you can be picky about your work when you’re doing it but once you are out of work, you will miss the same work that you denied to do. I was bored when I took a break, perhaps because I was too habitual of doing a lot in a day,” she commented.

Does she feel her family connections played a part in her success?

“Yes, people who have no connections may think that we don’t know writers, directors like she does or we don’t have cousins in the industry but in reality, I haven’t worked much with my family. I have learnt while working with new people and made a name for myself amongst as a member of my already well known family,” she said.

