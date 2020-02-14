I’m told by the industry people to hide that I’ve two kids: Azaan Sami Khan

Renowned music composer Azaan Sami Khan, who has given us hit songs of Parey Hut Love and Superstar, shared an interesting anecdote with his fans on social media. The singer, who will soon make his debut in Patakh Dey, wrote about some of the industry stalwarts who insist that Azaan should hide the fact that he is the father of two kids.

He took to Instagram and wrote a long post to wish birthday to his daughter Lilly. However, the post started with the bitter reality of our society where it is still being believed that a young actor won’t get work if he is married or has kids.

“I’m told every few days in the industry by someone or the other, at times even by people I respect and take seriously that ‘Azaan you’re young, you’re in the early years of your career. Don’t be too open about the fact that you have kids. Keep quiet about it. It’ll effect your career etc,'” he wrote.

“The truth is how can I do that when they are what define me? Inspire me? Push me to do better. Be better,” he added.

Azaan, rightfully, questioned this twisted mindset because his kids are his inspiration and gave a message to his son and daughter.

“You guys are too small to read or understand this at this point but I hope you read this one day (as long as Instagram survives and the internet doesn’t implode) I just want you to know that being someone who has always been ambitious, driven and a dreamer. You always aspire to reach the top of the mountain to one day experience that feeling and that validation,” he wrote.

He also spoke about his passion and how being a father makes it all more rewarding.

“Today each day when I go to work I know I already felt the highest of all feelings the day I became your father and each time I see you I know that no goal or level of success will ever surpass that. So I work because I love what I do and want to do better than I did yesterday. I’m young and am learning to be a father everyday and I know I fall short and make mistakes at times, I’m sorry. I’m learning. I don’t have much to take from and that’s okay but I’m figuring my way,” Azaan wrote.

He concluded the note with a promise that he will strive to become a better father and also added a sweet note for his daughter’s birthday.

“I promise you I’ll try everyday to be the best father I can be, I promise you I’ll wear you as my badge everyday and reach the top of that mountain on my terms with the two of you by my side InshAllah as my ultimate pride and glory. Happy birthday Lilly. I love you guys this much and more. Love, Baba. P.S: Guys if you’re reading this after you’re 18 I hope and pray that you live in a world with Nutella and coco pops and remember we’re Desi, chai is always better than coffee,” he posted along with two adorable pictures of his children.

