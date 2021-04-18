Imran Abbas makes his directorial debut with a beautiful rendition of Qaseeda Burda Shareef

Ramazan is the most sacred month of the year for Muslims. It is that time of the year when they are more focused on good deeds, positive vibes, spirituality and faith. Several artists also bring forward their religious side. This year, actor Imran Abbas gifted his fans a beautiful rendition of Qaseeda Burda Shareef.

The Koi Chand Rakh actor took to social media to announce his first directorial venture.

“My first directorial video with the launch of my YouTube channel. Qaseeda Burda Shareef premieres now,” he wrote, saying that he was looking forward to his fans’ love and support. “What could be better than a rendition for our beloved Prophet (s.a.w.w) to start with, that too in the month of Ramazan,” he added.

The naat has been recited, produced and directed by the actor himself. The director of photography is Metin Sevindik with line production by Vevolve Films and coordination by Bizpal Tourism Istanbul.

“It is a beautiful and nostalgic Qaseeda Burdah Shareef from the past good times, this piece is recorded in beautiful streets of turkey,” read the official description on YouTube.

The actor also announced that he’ll be helping Muslims in Africa by providing them with water, food, education and other basic needs.

“Honoured to be selected by the government of Turkey and its ‘Ministry Of Religious Affairs’ as the goodwill ambassador from Pakistan to visit, this week, to Tanzania and many African countries along with the leading Turkish actors to help Muslims with water, food, education and other basic needs which they are deprived of. Alongside presenting them the gift of thousands of Quran-e-Pak, Allhamduillah!”, wrote Imran Abbas.

Watch the naat here:

