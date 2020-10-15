Imran Ashraf reveals first look of his new character from ‘Rasq e Bismil’

Imran Ashraf, who has been in the news as of late for his currently airing drama serial Mushk, has now given another reason to his fans to rejoice. The actor recently revealed the first look of his character in upcoming drama, Raqs e Bismil, which is directed by Wajahat Rauf.

Imran introduced Moosa (his character) with a picture in his new get-up. He thanked the Almighty that finally he is getting roles that he liked to play.

“Let me introduce you to my next character ‘Moosa’. I have been waiting for a script since a while, Thank you Hashim Nadeem for giving me a chance to be part of your masterpiece script,” he wrote.

Imran also added that Raqs e Bismil will mark the return of film director Wajahat Rauf to the small screen. Wahajat is well-known for his digital show Voice Over Man and has directed and produced many TV projects. He also has three films to his credit namely Karachi Se Lahore, Lahore Se Aagey and Chhalawa while he is working on the forth one, Parde Mein Rehne Do

Sarah Khan, who is currently seen as Miraal in Hum TV’s Sabaat, is the lead opposite Imran in Raqs e Bismil. The drama is a combined production of Shazia Wajahat and Momina Duraid.

The cast also includes Anoushay Abbasi, Mehmood Aslam, Saleem Mairaj, Momin Saqib, Nida Mumtaz, Furqan Qureshi and Gul-e-Rana.

