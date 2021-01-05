Imran Ashraf to star opposite Ushna Shah in a telefilm

Imran Ashraf has been riding the high wave of success these days; audience can currently see him in Mushk as Adam as well as in the recently-started Raqse Bismil as Moosa. The actor has also won an LSA for Best Actor Male for his performance as Bhola in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi. He is also geared up for the release of his film, Dum Mastam, in 2021. But the actor is not slowing down as his next project is a telefilm where we will see him with Ushna Shah.

Ushna took to Instagram and shared the news with a picture in which she is standing between Imran Ashraf and director Badar Mehmood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

Badar Mehmood’s recent project which is in news these days is Dunk. Earlier, he has given us hits like Cheekh and Ishqiya. Ushna was last seen in 2020 in Bandhay Aik Dour Say opposite Ahsan Khan.

Imran also shared a picture with the director on Facebook and shared how working with him is a learning experience.

Working with a good director is not only working

Its learning

I learnt alot from you Badar Mehmood bhai jaan ❤ Posted by Imran Ashraf on Monday, January 4, 2021

*Note: The earlier version of the story mentioned a ‘drama’. The error is regretted.

