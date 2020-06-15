To top
15 Jun

In memoriam: 7 evergreen songs to remember Sabiha Khanum

by Syeda Zehra
Celebrity, Entertainment, Featured
Sabiha Khanum

Veteran film actress Sabiha Khanum, who was known as the First Lady of Pakistan’s silver screen, passed away on Saturday, 13th June, 2020 at the age of 84 in the US.



The actor’s granddaughter, Sarish Khan, confirmed the news on Facebook.

 

 

 

With over 125 films to her credit, both Urdu and Punjabi, Sabiha Khanum earned a Pride of Performance in 1986 for her work and was awarded six Nigar Awards. Some of her best films included Ayaz (1960), Saat Laakh (1957), Kaneez (1965), Devar Bhabhi (1967), Anjuman (1970) and Tehzeeb (1971).

Here’s looking back at some of the most iconic songs of the actress:

 

1) Iqbal Bano gave playback for her in films like Gumnam. Payal Mein Geet Hain Cham Cham Key is an unforgettable tune. 

 

 

2) Sitaaro Tum Tou So Jao from Ishq-e-Laila sung by Iqbal Bano

 

 

3) Gai Gey Duniya Geet Meray from Mausiqar by Madam Noor Jehan

 

 

4) Lutt Uljhi from Sawaal by Madam Noor Jehan

 

 

 

5) Dila, Thehar Ja from Mukhra with her husband Santosh Kumar

 

 

6) Sabiha made appearances on state-run television and also sang two national songs Sohni Dharti and Jug Jug Jeeye.

 

 

7) Sayyo Ni Mera Dil Dharkay from Sheikh Chilli 

 

 

Check her exceptional dancing skills in Waada’s musical by legendary composer Rashid Atre.

 

 

comments

Syeda Zehra

The author is Assistant Editor at Something Haute. A journalist by profession, the writer has a penchant for films, fashion and music.

Previous post
Rahim Shah tests positive for coronavirus
Next post
Pakistani celebrities mourn the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput
You might also like
Junaid Khan
Junaid Khan pays tribute to Mehdi Hassan on his death anniversary
June 15, 2020
sushant singh rajput
Pakistani celebrities mourn the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput
June 15, 2020
Rahim Shah
Rahim Shah tests positive for coronavirus
June 15, 2020
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.