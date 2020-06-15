In memoriam: 7 evergreen songs to remember Sabiha Khanum

Veteran film actress Sabiha Khanum, who was known as the First Lady of Pakistan’s silver screen, passed away on Saturday, 13th June, 2020 at the age of 84 in the US.

The actor’s granddaughter, Sarish Khan, confirmed the news on Facebook.

With over 125 films to her credit, both Urdu and Punjabi, Sabiha Khanum earned a Pride of Performance in 1986 for her work and was awarded six Nigar Awards. Some of her best films included Ayaz (1960), Saat Laakh (1957), Kaneez (1965), Devar Bhabhi (1967), Anjuman (1970) and Tehzeeb (1971).

Here’s looking back at some of the most iconic songs of the actress:

1) Iqbal Bano gave playback for her in films like Gumnam. Payal Mein Geet Hain Cham Cham Key is an unforgettable tune.

2) Sitaaro Tum Tou So Jao from Ishq-e-Laila sung by Iqbal Bano

3) Gai Gey Duniya Geet Meray from Mausiqar by Madam Noor Jehan

4) Lutt Uljhi from Sawaal by Madam Noor Jehan

5) Dila, Thehar Ja from Mukhra with her husband Santosh Kumar

6) Sabiha made appearances on state-run television and also sang two national songs Sohni Dharti and Jug Jug Jeeye.

7) Sayyo Ni Mera Dil Dharkay from Sheikh Chilli

Check her exceptional dancing skills in Waada’s musical by legendary composer Rashid Atre.

