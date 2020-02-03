In pictures: 1917 and Joaquin Phoenix dominate BAFTA 2020 victories

The 73rd annual British Academy of Film and Television Awards, aka BAFTAs took place held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England over the weekend. The award ceremony honors excellence in British and international films over the past year, drawing awards season slightly closer to its end.

Unsurprisingly, many projects on the 2020 BAFTAs nominees list will be up for accolades at the upcoming Oscars ceremony, including much-hyped films such as Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Parasite, 1917, Joker and more.

On the fashion front, Hollywood’s biggest stars were in attendance and bedazzled, some maybe even shocked us too. Historically, the BAFTAs have been an event where stars veer towards more unexpected designs; there’s less pressure than the big-time Academy Awards, resulting in more of a willingness to take risks and venture outside of their respective style signatures.

Graham Norton has previously hosted the TV BAFTAs but this was his first year fronting the film awards. He decided to colour co-ordinate with the red carpet to mark his debut year.

Charlize Theron in Dior Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

The Irishman star Al Pacino, nominated for best supporting actor, took a little break from press interviews to catch his breath.

Parasite star Song Kang Ho and director Bong Joon Ho represented the film.

1917’s two stars, Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay, were matching in tuxes.

Sam Mendes, whose film 1917 won in seven of the nine categories it was nominated in, walked the red carpet with his wife, musician Alison Balsom.

Jojo Rabbit’s director and star Taika Waititi urged photographers to focus on best actor nominee Jonathan Pryce and his wife Kate Fahy.

The red carpet was cleared for the arrival of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke is the president of BAFTA.

Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and Emilia Clarke all opted for black dresses. Ronan’s performance in Little Women was nominated for leading actress while Margot had two nominations in best supporting actress, for her performances in Bombshell and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Another best actor nominee, Marriage Story’s Adam Driver, posed with his wife Joanne Tucker.

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix has promised to wear the same Stella McCartney tuxedo throughout awards season to send a message about sustainability in fashion.

Renée Zellweger in a lustrous baby-pink gown by Prada.

Zoe Kravitz wowed in a figure-hugging gold Saint Laurent gown, paired with bright red earrings and matching lipstick.

Laura Dern wears a velvet Valentino dress embroidered with pearls, feathers and red rhinestones.

Scarlett Johansson in a Versace gown, hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals. The Italian fashion house said it took 550 hours to create.

Robert De Niro in an Armani suit.

Gillian Anderson matched a black dress by Camilla and Marc with a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes.

Best Director nominee Quentin Tarantino in an all-black suit.

Here’s the list of winners:

Best Film: 1917 Best Director: Sam Mendes – 1917 Leading Actress: Renée Zellweger – Judy

Leading Actor: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actress: Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Adapted Screenplay: Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit

Original Screenplay: Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite – Bait

Original Score: Hildur Guđnadóttir – Joker

Cinematography: Roger Deakins – 1917

EE Rising Star Award: Micheal Ward

Film Not In The English Language: Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Documentary: Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts – For Sama

Animated Film: Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh – Klaus

Casting: Shayna Markowitz – Joker

Editing: Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Le Mans ’66

Production Design: Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917

Costume Design: Jacqueline Durran – Little Women

Makeup and Hair: Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan – Bombshell

Sound: Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson – 1917

Special Visual Effects: Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy – 1917

British Short Animation: Maryam Mohajer – Grandad Was a Romantic

British Short Film: Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva – Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone – (If You’re a Girl)

*Photography credits: Getty Images, BBC and CNN

