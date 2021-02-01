In pictures: Inside Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari’s wedding festivities

Late premier Benazir Bhutto’s daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari tied the knot with Mahmood Choudhry last weekend in a pandemic-restricted affair. Just like her engagement ceremony which was held in November 2020, intimate yet traditional gatherings were held at Bilawal House to celebrate the festive occasion.

The newlyweds and their family have shared a few glimpses from the fanfare and people cannot get enough of them. The elder Benazir daughter has promised to share even more pictures soon as she thanked everyone for love and wishes.

“We are touched by all the love, prayers and good wishes. Deciding to get married during Corona meant we were limited by the SOPs,” Bakhtawar wrote on her Instagram story. “Luckily, we were able to capture our joyous times and will be sharing with you through them.”

It was indeed a emotional time for the bride and her family as well as admirers of Benazir Bhutto. Like her engagement, Bakhtawar kept her mother’s portraits in her pictures to ensure her presence.

Mehndi

Her husband, Mahmood Choudhry, who refers to himself as ‘the Mr to Mrs Bakhtawar’ in his Instagram bio, kept the promise and shared a picture of the couple from their mehndi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MC (@mahmood.y.choudhry)

And we got to know that Bakhtawar was dressed in an opulent multi-coloured Zara Shahjahan ensemble. The bride later shared a close shot of the dress. She got her dupatta customized with a verse written in gold which says: ‘Wo darya dais samandar thy, jo teray meray andar thy… wo sohndhi mitti Sindhri ki, wo larki lal qalandar thy.’

Read: Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari replicates father’s engagement ring for fiancé

Nikkah ceremony & baraat

The nikkah ceremony was held at daytime on January 29th and Bakhtawar was clad in an ivory and gold bridal ensemble by Wardha Saleem. The regal jora had a beautiful ivory and gold lehnga with a long shirt and extended dupatta.

Her brother, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardaro took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note with a picture of him bidding farewell to his sister:

“Happiest moment in many years to see my sister Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari getting married. Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy. Wishing them both all the best of for their new life together. Masha’Allah!” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (@bbhuttozardari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (@bbhuttozardari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (@bbhuttozardari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari (@bakhtawarbz)

Her younger sister, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari also sent prayers her way with lots of congratulations and Masha Allah:

“Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and joy. Mubarak Mubarak Bakhtawar & Mahmood Choudhry Mubarak! I love you, my dear sister. I wish you a happy married life,” she wrote.

The groom didn’t stay behind and share pictures of baraat and how he tied his pugree (turban). He wore a white sherwani and classic white shalwar kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MC (@mahmood.y.choudhry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MC (@mahmood.y.choudhry)

Valima Reception

The valima reception took place on 30th Janurry where Bakhtawar was seen in a heavily embellished jewel tone ensemble. We are not quite sure if it was green or some other shade as we only got a sneak peek through Sharmila Faruqi’s Instagram.

The wedding reception was attended by many politicians, such as Sharmila Faruqi, Sherry Rehman, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah and former PM Yousuf Raza Gilani amongst others.

Watch this space for more updates.

comments