16 Mar

In pictures: Inside the intimate Abu Dhabi wedding of IT couple Sajal Aly & Ahad Raza Mir

by The Haute Team
Sajal Ahad

Pakistan television’s power couple, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, finally tied the knot after much speculations about the whereabouts and schedule of their wedding. The two flew to Abu Dhabi for an intimate mehndi and nikkah ceremony surrounded by only their closed ones, family and friends without any media or bloggers.



Only two pictures from the mehndi ceremony started circulating on social media earlier this week, making Sahad fans excited!

 

 



 

Can’t get enough of them. #mamamir #ahadrazamir #asifrazamir #sajalaly @ahadrazamir @sajalaly @maamaamir



 

 

 

Soon after pictures and videos of Ahad and Sajal’s nikkah started pouring on Saturday noon. Ahad looked suave as a dulha clad in an ivory sherwani and turban.

 

 



 

The much awaited moment – Ahad Raza Mir looks super handsome as he arrives for his nikkah ceremony. #ahadrazamir #hautetrail @ahadrazamir



 

When the dulha said I do!

 

 



 

Who can’t wait to see Sajal Aly as a bride? Stay tuned. #ahadrazamir #sajalaly #hautetrail @ahadrazamir @sajalaly.



 

It was a day wedding and the family wore color-coordinated outfits.

 

 



 

Ahad Raza Mir is an epitome of grace and class in this 📸 #ahadrazamir #hautetrail @ahadrazamir



 

Soon after the nikkah as we were eagerly waiting for Sajal to make an appearance, she changed her name on Instagram.

 

 

 Mama Mir also shared some pictures of Sajal’s side where you spotted Saboor Aly and her brother.

 

 



 

A candid picture of Sajal Aly as she signs the Nikkah Naama. #sajalaly #ahadrazamir #hautetrail @sajalaly @ahadrazamir.



 

Later, Sajal and Ahad both welcomed each other through sweet Instagram posts. The captions and hashtag game on their wedding pictures made everyone emotional.

 

 



 

Hello Mr. Mir ❤️ #InAbuDhabi



 

Here is a glimpse of #merishadihogaye & #PehliJhalak

 

 



 

That smile ❤️ #merishadihogaye #inabudhabi



 

 



 

❤️



 

 



 

Welcome Sajal ❤ #SajalAhadMir #PehlijJhalak #InAbuDhabi



 

This was followed by numerous group photos with family members.

 

 



 

Here is a full look of Sajal and Ahad from their Nikkah ceremony. #sajalaly #ahadrazamir #hautetrail @sajalaly @ahadrazamir.



 

 



 

Can’t get enough of them. #mamamir #ahadrazamir #asifrazamir #sajalaly @ahadrazamir @sajalaly @maamaamir



 

Sajal’s hair, jewellery and make up bore a striking resemblance to her late mother’s wedding picture.

 

 

And here’s the latest picture which is supposedly from a post-wedding dinner last night.

 

 

Sajal hit 5 million followers on Instagram a day after marrying Ahad. 

We wish the newly-weds a happy married life ahead!

 

The Haute Team

This article is written by one of our competent team members.

