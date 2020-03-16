In pictures: Inside the intimate Abu Dhabi wedding of IT couple Sajal Aly & Ahad Raza Mir

Pakistan television’s power couple, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, finally tied the knot after much speculations about the whereabouts and schedule of their wedding. The two flew to Abu Dhabi for an intimate mehndi and nikkah ceremony surrounded by only their closed ones, family and friends without any media or bloggers.

Only two pictures from the mehndi ceremony started circulating on social media earlier this week, making Sahad fans excited!

Soon after pictures and videos of Ahad and Sajal’s nikkah started pouring on Saturday noon. Ahad looked suave as a dulha clad in an ivory sherwani and turban.

When the dulha said I do!

It was a day wedding and the family wore color-coordinated outfits.

Soon after the nikkah as we were eagerly waiting for Sajal to make an appearance, she changed her name on Instagram.

Mama Mir also shared some pictures of Sajal’s side where you spotted Saboor Aly and her brother.

Later, Sajal and Ahad both welcomed each other through sweet Instagram posts. The captions and hashtag game on their wedding pictures made everyone emotional.

View this post on Instagram Hello Mr. Mir ❤️ #InAbuDhabi A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on Mar 14, 2020 at 4:46am PDT

Here is a glimpse of #merishadihogaye & #PehliJhalak

View this post on Instagram That smile ❤️ #merishadihogaye #inabudhabi A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on Mar 15, 2020 at 7:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on Mar 15, 2020 at 7:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram Welcome Sajal ❤ #SajalAhadMir #PehlijJhalak #InAbuDhabi A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir) on Mar 15, 2020 at 6:34am PDT

This was followed by numerous group photos with family members.

Sajal’s hair, jewellery and make up bore a striking resemblance to her late mother’s wedding picture.

And here’s the latest picture which is supposedly from a post-wedding dinner last night.

Sajal hit 5 million followers on Instagram a day after marrying Ahad.

We wish the newly-weds a happy married life ahead!

