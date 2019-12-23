To top
23 Dec

In pictures: Mansha Pasha & Jibran Nasir’s intimate engagement ceremony

by Entertainment Desk
The engagement that became the talk of the town this weekend finally took place on Sunday, where Mansha Pasha and social activist and politician Jibran Nasir exchanged rings in an intimate gathering.



Here are few highlights from the day-time ceremony:

Dressed in a pink and green lehnga choli by Omorose, Mansha looked ethereal with loose wavy hair, while Jibran opted for a crisp white kurta pyjama and waistcoat.

 

 

 

The newly engaged: Mansha & Jibran

 

Mansha with her mother

 

Bridesmaids: Mansha’s sisters

 

Some of Mansha’s celebrity friends can also be spotted at the party.

 

Junaid Khan with Mariyam Nafees

 

Junaid, Zhalay and Mansha were also seen shaking a leg.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mohsin Sayeed & Zhalay Sarhadi

 

Shehzad Roy with the couple

 

Shahzeb Khanzada and wife

 

Faiza Saleem

 

