In pictures: Mansha Pasha & Jibran Nasir’s intimate engagement ceremony

The engagement that became the talk of the town this weekend finally took place on Sunday, where Mansha Pasha and social activist and politician Jibran Nasir exchanged rings in an intimate gathering.

Here are few highlights from the day-time ceremony:

Dressed in a pink and green lehnga choli by Omorose, Mansha looked ethereal with loose wavy hair, while Jibran opted for a crisp white kurta pyjama and waistcoat.

Some of Mansha’s celebrity friends can also be spotted at the party.

Junaid, Zhalay and Mansha were also seen shaking a leg.

