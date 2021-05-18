To top
18 May

In pictures: Pakistani celebs join protests in major cities to show support for Palestine

by The Haute Team
Palestine

Hundreds of Pakistanis, including prominent names from the TV, film and fashion fraternity, took to the streets in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore on Monday to protest Israel’s continued attacks on Gaza.

They held placards, flags and posters and chanted slogans to raise the demand that the Pakistani government as well as international powers intervene to stop the oppression and violence that has claimed more than 200 Palestinian lives in a week’s time.

Though it is not advisable to gather in groups during a pandemic, humanitarian causes like the Israel-Palestine conflict need as many voices as possible. Here are pictures of a the celebrities who expressed their solidarity and took a stand.

Hania Aamir and Dananeer was at the pro-Palestine protest outside the National Press Club, Islamabad.

 

 

Palestine

 

Osman Khalid Butt and Mariyam Nafees also joined the protest in Islamabad.

 

 

Ali Rehman Khan was seen at the rally in Islamabad.

 

 

 

Fawad Khan was seen with his daughter and wife at the #FreePalestine protest in Lahore.

 

 

 

Ammara Hikmat was also at the protest in Lahore.

 

 

 

