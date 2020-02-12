In pictures: Sania Maskatiya’s Resort 2020 collection at New York Fashion Week

Award winning fashion design house Sania Maskatiya showcased its Resort 2020 collection at the prestigious New York Fashion Week on 10th February at the Pier 59 Studios, as part of The Council of Aspiring American Fashion Designers’ (CAAFD) showcase.

This marked the third consecutive year for Sania Maskatiya to represent Pakistan at a global fashion platform. She is the first and only Pakistani designer who has taken her design house to officially participate at one of the big four main global fashion events, New York Fashion Week. Sania Maskatiya was hand-picked and invited by CAAFD for the 2020 edition having previously showcase at NYFW S/S 19 in 2018 and NYW F/W 19 in 2019.

Read: Here are the designers behind Mahira Khan’s ‘Superstar’ looks

This time Sania’s collection featured monochrome outfits with a white palette with emphasis on sleek cuts and designs. Symphonic with what is both comfortable and chic, Resort 2020 epitomized Sania Maskatiya’s signature femininity in both versatility and verve. Featuring breezy hand-woven fabrics, delicately cut and layered, embroidered with geometric and pastoral motifs, the ‘white-on-white’ collection had a fanciful energy.

The collection boasted silhouettes from fairy tale to avant-garde, making the SM Resort 2020 woman ever classic and always à la mode. The collection will be available at the Karachi flagship store for preview and pre-order from 15th February and onwards.

Here are pictures from the runway:

*Photography credits: CAAFD / IMAXTREE / FRONTROW PRESS

comments