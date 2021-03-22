In pictures: Sohai Ali Abro ties the knot with Shehzar Mohammad

Breaking many hearts and delighting hundreds as well, actor Sohai Ali Abro has tied the knot on Sunday with legendary cricketer Hanif Mohammad’s grandson, Shehzar Mohammad, who is also a first-class cricketer, and trainer.

The wedding came as a surprise to her fans when pictures started circulating over social media. The couple donned shades of ivory and gold on their wedding day.

Humayun Saeed and Nadeem Baig attended that event and later Humayun shared pictures while congratulating the newly weds.

“Many congratulations to Sohai and Shehzar. May Allah bless you both with lots and lots of happiness, prosperity and a lifetime of togetherness,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun)

Musaddiq Malek, who was a part of Meray Paas Tum Ho, was also invited and he shared a picture as well as videos from the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musaddiq Malek (@musaddiqmalek)

Here’s a picture of the two from their mayun or mehndi ceremony.

Sohai can be currently seen in ARY Digital’s drama Prem Gali as Joya, as well as in a comic avatar in Vasay Chaudhry’s web show as Saeen Sikki Shah in Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

We wish the happy couple all the best for their future!

comments