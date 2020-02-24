In pictures: Strings entralls Karachi at Salt Arts concert

Pakistan’s favourite pop band, Strings took the stage in Karachi last night in one of the most vivacious live performances of recent times, as a part of their collaboration with Salt Arts.

Strings have played a huge part in the revival of concert culture in Pakistan, especially in Karachi. The band has performed at big and small arenas all over the country, garnering love every time. This time the concert was filled with an array of guitar riffs and drum beats. Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood showcased a combination of new and old songs, including hit singles from their recently released album ’30’.

The live performance was held at the sea-front venue of Beach Luxury Hotel, which provided an intimate space for the band to mesmerize thousands of fans.

“For the legends, for the champions, for being there for thirty years, and for showing us all the way… Thank you Strings! Karachi you are forever #1” Salt Arts social media handles posted, recognizing the band’s efforts after the event.

Interestingly, 2020 is of special significance for Strings as the band has been serving the Pakistani music scene for the last 30 years. The band has been performing at concerts and festivals, bringing their live performances to the eager crowds around the country after the release of their album ’30’.

Here are a few pictures of their performance from the event:

Bilal Ashraf was also spotted in videos and pictures, enjoying the live performance and singing along with the band.

