To top
26 Feb

In pictures & videos: Director Qasim Ali Mureed and Sadia Jabbar’s wedding festivities

by Entertainment Desk
Qasim Ali Mureed

Another set of talented people are starting a new journey together; director and filmmaker Qasim Ali Mureed, who has given us Prem Gali and is also the director of to-be released Tich Button, recently announced that he is tying the knot with  producer Sadia Jabbar.

Sadia made the news public when she posted a picture with Qasim and captioned it fiancé. Later, Qasim also posted an illustrated wedding invite on his Instagram and made the big announcement. Soon after congratulatory messages started pouring in from the fraternity.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝐐𝐚𝐦 (@qasimalimureed)

 

The couple has also introduced their fans with their hashtag #Qasad which stands for Qasim and Sadia. Here are some pictures and videos from their mayun and mehndi ceremonies, which were attended by a few celebrities, including Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed, Emaan Ali, Humaima Malik, Nigah jee, Nadeem Baig amongst others.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sadia jabbar (@jabbar.sadia)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Mahira Khan explains what “Mera Jism Meri Marzi” really means
Next post
Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan to star in Nabeel Qureshi’s next film
You might also like
tikka
Haute Trend: Maang tikka is your staple accessory this wedding season
January 12, 2021
Srha
Srha Asghar ties the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony
December 31, 2020
Meera Ansari
Meera Ansari ties the knot in a beautiful ceremony in New York
November 16, 2020