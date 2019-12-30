To top
30 Dec

In pictures & videos: Iqra Aziz & Yasir Hussain wraps up wedding with an intimate Valima reception

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, Fashion & Style, Featured

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s fun wedding is nearing its end with the Valima reception happening at the moment in Karachi. Keeping in mind the day-time event, Iqra dressed up in a pastel green SFK Bridals ensemble and Yasir donned an ivory kurta pyjama with waistcoat.



Here are a few pictures and videos of the couple from their Valima ceremony:

 

Iqra Yasir

 

Iqra Yasir

 

 

 

 

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Shahroz Sabzwari & Syra Shahroz are separated, not divorced
Next post
Trailer of Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha removed from YouTube
You might also like
Iqra Yasir
In pictures & videos: Inside Iqra Aziz & Yasir Hussain’s colorful mehndi night
December 27, 2019
Iqra Yasir
In pictures & videos: Iqra Aziz & Yasir Hussain share cute moments from their Mayoun ceremony
December 25, 2019
Iqra & Yasir
Iqra Aziz & Yasir Hussain announce their wedding with a quirky invite
December 17, 2019
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.