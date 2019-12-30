In pictures & videos: Iqra Aziz & Yasir Hussain wraps up wedding with an intimate Valima reception

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s fun wedding is nearing its end with the Valima reception happening at the moment in Karachi. Keeping in mind the day-time event, Iqra dressed up in a pastel green SFK Bridals ensemble and Yasir donned an ivory kurta pyjama with waistcoat.

Here are a few pictures and videos of the couple from their Valima ceremony:

comments