In pictures & videos: Model Rehmat Ajmal shines at her mayun ceremony

Model turned actor Rehmat Ajmal recently shared pictures and videos of her mayun celebrations. The colouful event was a day-time ceremony held on 28 February in Lahore. Rehmat made her acting debut in 2020’s biggest hit TV serial, Meray Paas Tum Ho.

The model got engaged in October last year with Tayyab Saleem, however, not much is known about the groom. Now she has started her wedding celebrations with a cozy and intimate mayun ceremony in a garden and attended by close friends and family.

Rehmat stood out as a fun bride as we can see her dance and sing in all the videos she has shared on Instagram. She was dressed in a mustard yellow pishwas by Faiza Saqlain, and paired it with a fuchsia pink and yellow silk chunri dupatta with gota work. The official hashtag of her wedding is #RehmaTay.

The mayun bride also opted for ethnic jewellery pieces like a matha patti and gota over her braid with no earrings or bangles.

Other than being a successful model and a new actor, Rehmat is also a textile design graduate from NCA. She also runs an online retail store, RehStore, where she creates custom prints and handpainted designs, specially saris.

