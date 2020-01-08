Indian actress Sonam Bajwa is Sajal Aly’s biggest fan

Sajal Aly has mastered the art of winning our hearts every time she graces the screen, no matter on television or in films. The actress conquered Bollywood in 2017 as well by holding her own in front of renowned actress late Sri Devi in Mom. So it doesn’t came as a surprise when we found out that Indian model and actress Sonam Bajwa is a die hard fan of Sajal Aly.

During a recent conversation with Haroon Rashid of BBC Asian Network, the host brought up that Sonam likes and comments on almost every picture of Sajal on Instagram. To which, the actress revealed that she loves Pakistani entertainment industry and follows our celebrities and projects, particularly Sajal Aly.

“I’m the biggest, biggest fan of Sajal Aly. She is phenomenal and I feel so happy sharing that I’ve learnt so much from her, she’s extarordinary and I think you would agree. She’s the best actress and the finest actress of our times… I really look up to her. When I am watching Sajal’s performance, it feels like there’s a acting session happening right there,” she said.

When asked if she is currently following Alif, Sonam surprised us with the list of Pakistani plays she is hooked on to.

“I’m watching Alif, Meray Paas Tum Ho, Yeh Dil Mera. You’d be quite surprised to know but I live in Bombay and I mostly work in Punjab where it’s a small industry. We don’t have much to know or do there but I know all about what’s happening in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. I know all the names of the celebrities; I know everything. I have some really close Pakistani friends. I know Sajal and Rabia [Butt] personally as well. I religiously follow Pakistani dramas and I think they’re so amazing,” she added.

Sajal even responded to Bajwa’s comments on her Instagram story, sharing “Sonam Bajwa, you’re a sweetheart and thank you so much for your love.”

Sonam Bajwa has worked in a number of Punjabi films in India like Guddiyan Patole and Super Singh with Diljeet Dosanjh to name a few. She was also a part of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala for a promotional song and similarly has a cameo in Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3.

