Indian drama Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai has a Pakistani remake?

Cult show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai has probably been the best thing to come out of Indian television. Not only in India, but the show also has a massive following in Pakistan too. However, the makers are not too happy with a Pakistani drama that looks like a close copy of the original.

Writer-producer, Aatish Kapadia, took to Facebook and expressed his displeasure over an unofficial remake of his cult comedy show. Without mentioning the play, he added that the daylight robbery is offensive.

“Morning began with a forwarded video link. I opened it and saw a ‘word to word’ ‘frame to frame’ unofficial remake of our show ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’. By someone from our not-so-amicable neighbours, to our west. It has been shamelessly put on a free video streaming platform and the actors have performed my written word so badly, (they’ve even added their own pedestrian bit) that I cringed!” he wrote.

“I mean getting inspired and having made a show on the lines of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is understandable. Khichdi had inspired many makers to come up with a show on the lines of Khichdi. The problem of course was that they didn’t understand the logic behind creating those illogical people,” he went on. “Similarly, inspired versions of Sarabhai have got it wrong, because they thought it was a show only about class conflict; which was just one aspect of it. Written by using inversion as a tool. But this blatant copy!? My god, it’s appalling. My request to my friends is to NOT give that show ‘views’, by chance you come across that daylight robbery,” he further shared.

Following this, actor Rajesh Kumar aka Rosesh of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai named the show and also shared his displeasure.

“We got this as a WhatsApp forward and couldn’t believe that this has actually happened. This Pakistani show called Chana Jor Garam is a frame to frame copy. It’s a total copyright violation. They’ve destroyed the essence of the show, seems like they’ve not understood the show, to begin with, and made a complete mockery out of it. The humour is substandard. It’s a disaster,” he stated.

The actor also added that the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai team plans on taking legal action against the channel. “We don’t want to give them any publicity by talking much about it but we want to at least put this out that this isn’t acceptable.”

Produced by Syed Jawad Ali Hashmi, Chana Jor Garam is a Pakistani comedy-drama that aired on Bol Entertainment.

Written by Rizwan Hassan and Rehan Jamal, the show directed by Muhammad Iftikhar Iffithat premiered in January this year and stars Momal Sheikh, Agha Ali, Kanwar Arsalan, Saba Faisal, and Shabbir Jan in lead roles.

