26 Apr

Indian stars praise Pakistan for kindness and solidarity in times of Covid crises

by Staff Reporter
As India crumbles under the recent wave of COVID-19 crises, the situation has worsened with time. Our neighbours are short on hospital staff, oxygen cylinders and there is a collective sense of hysteria and panic in the country. The hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia was trending on social media in Pakistan over the last few days as Pakistanis expressed solidarity with their neighbours who are currently facing the world’s biggest COVID crises with devastating surge in reported cases.

According to Al Jazeera, the daily number of infections and death toll in the world’s second-most populous nation reached new highs, with over 349,000 cases reported on Sunday. The circumstance are so gloomy that government officials, activists, citizens and stars from both sides of the borders made sure to share words of hope and wisdom to calm the public.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with India.

 

 

Celebrities posted messages full of well wishes and prayers. They also expressed concern and shared that this is an opportunity for us to be more vigilant because we could be next.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pakistan offers medical care

The Pakistani ministry of foreign affairs offered to send medical aid to India on Saturday.

“As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, BiPAP, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and related items. We believe in a policy of humanity first,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted.

 

 

In a letter addressed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, managing trustee of Pakistan charity Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi pledged to send India some 50 ambulances.

 

 

Indian celebs thank Pakistanis for their support

 

 

 

Shoaib Akhtar and Shaan Shahid both emphasized that humanity stands first.

 

 

 

In connection, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui lashed out at Bollywood celebs who are vacationing in foreign countries and posting pictures of their luxurious lives. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor called out his peers. “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. Logon ke paas khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharam karo [People don’t have food to eat and you are wasting money. Have some shame],” he said.

“But what else will they talk about? Acting? They will run out of steam in two minutes. In logon ne Maldives ko tamasaha bana rakha hai. I don’t know what their arrangement is with the tourism industry. But for the sake of humanity, please keep these vacations to yourself. There is suffering everywhere. The cases of Covid are multiplying. Have a heart. Please don’t taunt those who are suffering,” he added.

 

Staff Reporter
