Indian stars praise Pakistan for kindness and solidarity in times of Covid crises

As India crumbles under the recent wave of COVID-19 crises, the situation has worsened with time. Our neighbours are short on hospital staff, oxygen cylinders and there is a collective sense of hysteria and panic in the country. The hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia was trending on social media in Pakistan over the last few days as Pakistanis expressed solidarity with their neighbours who are currently facing the world’s biggest COVID crises with devastating surge in reported cases.

According to Al Jazeera, the daily number of infections and death toll in the world’s second-most populous nation reached new highs, with over 349,000 cases reported on Sunday. The circumstance are so gloomy that government officials, activists, citizens and stars from both sides of the borders made sure to share words of hope and wisdom to calm the public.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with India.

I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

Celebrities posted messages full of well wishes and prayers. They also expressed concern and shared that this is an opportunity for us to be more vigilant because we could be next.

Gut-wrenching visuals from India – the Covid crisis is deepening. Sending prayers that the nation comes out of this.

Please, everyone, mask up. Don’t let the idea that we’re vaccinated (or going to be soon) allow you to let your guard down.

Observe all SOPs. Save lives. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) April 23, 2021

Heart wrenching, horrible to watch. Thinking of friends and our neighbours across the border, our hearts are with you https://t.co/22gvEnyMvm — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) April 25, 2021

Prayers with people of India. I hope things come in control soon & their government is able to handle the crisis better. We are all in it together. #IndiaNeedsOxygen #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #oneworld — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 23, 2021

Prayers for India. We are with you in these difficult times. #PakistanstandswithIndia — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) April 24, 2021

Praying for the people of India. As the country faces the worst COVID-19 surge in the world, we would like our neighbour to know that we stand with them in these trying times. Stay strong India, this too shall pass Inshallah. #PakistanstandswithIndia #COVID19 — Sheheryar Munawar (@ItsSheheryar) April 24, 2021

As cases in India soar to highest global daily and second highest in total, it is bound to put strain on resources. This is humanity vs the virus. Our battle against covid is also intensifying, but can we share to help our neighbors? #IndiaNeedsOxygen @ImranKhanPTI @SMQureshiPTI — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) April 23, 2021

Praying for #India as the country battles the worst #Covid-19 surge the world has witnessed. Let’s all – irrespective of the place we live in – strictly follow the SOPs to avoid further burdening our healthcare systems.#HumanityFirst #PakistanstandswithIndia #indianeedoxygen — Atif Aslam (@itsaadee) April 26, 2021

We, as a nation, pray for our neighbours India to recover from this difficult time. All our love & prayers. 🤲🏽♥️ #PakistanStandsWithIndia — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) April 24, 2021

Pakistan offers medical care

The Pakistani ministry of foreign affairs offered to send medical aid to India on Saturday.

“As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, BiPAP, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and related items. We believe in a policy of humanity first,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted.

As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID19, Pakistan has officially offered relief & support to #India, including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X ray machines, PPEs & other related items. We believe in a policy of #HumanityFirst — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 24, 2021

In a letter addressed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, managing trustee of Pakistan charity Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi pledged to send India some 50 ambulances.

This just made my day! Thank you Edhi Foundation for existing and inspiring us to be better humans! No politicial, geographical, ideological and regional differences can be above humanity! #HumanityFirst #EdhiFoundation #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/wnVyE8mCSa — Sheheryar Munawar (@ItsSheheryar) April 24, 2021

Indian celebs thank Pakistanis for their support

Heartening to see Pakistani civil society & social media reach out in solidarity & kindness to India, during this devastating time.. this despite the fact that our media & mainstream public discourse have consistently mocked & vilified Pakistanis.. Thank u 4 ur bada dil Padosi 💙 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 24, 2021

Heartwarming to see top trend from Pakistan #PakistanstandswithIndia #भारत_का_वीर_पुत्र_मोदी provided the country with vaccine nice to see them appreciate his kindness and reciprocate with love, we too acknowledge their empathy in these testing times #भारत_का_वीर_पुत्र_मोदी — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 24, 2021

Shoaib Akhtar and Shaan Shahid both emphasized that humanity stands first.

Thank you Shoib Akhtar ji for the kind words and gesture of humanity! Deeply appreciated 🙏🏽🙏🏽💙💙 https://t.co/YT7onzdR6b — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 24, 2021

Humanity connects us … — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) April 26, 2021

In connection, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui lashed out at Bollywood celebs who are vacationing in foreign countries and posting pictures of their luxurious lives. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor called out his peers. “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. Logon ke paas khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharam karo [People don’t have food to eat and you are wasting money. Have some shame],” he said.

“But what else will they talk about? Acting? They will run out of steam in two minutes. In logon ne Maldives ko tamasaha bana rakha hai. I don’t know what their arrangement is with the tourism industry. But for the sake of humanity, please keep these vacations to yourself. There is suffering everywhere. The cases of Covid are multiplying. Have a heart. Please don’t taunt those who are suffering,” he added.

