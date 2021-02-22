Innovative Biscuits launches a short film platform ‘Digestive Showtime’

Innovative Biscuits launched their short film platform — Digestive Showtime — last Sunday at Ali Auditorium in Lahore midst much fanfare. The event was graced by some of the finest directors and a line-up of seasoned actors.

The beautiful red carpet organized for the launch event for ‘Digestive Showtime’ was hosted by Munib Nawaz who interacted with the guests and the stars spoke about Innovative Biscuit’s new venture. The event was attended by industry veterans including Naumaan Ijaz, Resham, Bilal Lashari, Ammara Hikmat, Seemi Raheel, Vasay Chaudhry, Omair Rana and Javad Bashir and cast and directors from upcoming films including Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza, Sultan Ghani, Ahsan Rahim, Mukhtar Zaidi and others notable names.

The main event began with hosts, Ali Aftab Saeed and Marhoom Ahmed Bilal’s humorous and engaging monologue. It was followed by a keynote address by Senior Brand Manager and Platform Producer, Syed Talha Imran. Mr. Imran spoke about the essence of Innovative Digestive and the importance of creating relatable content for local audiences. He closed the note with a show reel that explained the concept of ‘Digestive Showtime’ and its five short films.

The hosts later introduced the celebrity panel for a discussion. The panel included Sultan Ghani, Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed, Ahsan Rahim, Naumaan Ijaz and Umair Mustafa. The panel discussed in detail the ideas behind these five short films, as well as the future of Pakistani TV and film industry, and OTT platforms among other things. The launch event ended with a special screening of the first trailer from the short film ‘Yorker’ which was highly appreciated by everyone in attendance.

When asked about the significance of the platform, Director Marketing and Executive Producer, Umair Mustafa commented: “We look forward to celebrating the launch of ‘Digestive Showtime’ which aids Innovative Biscuits in bringing storytellers and the film community together. As we take our first step towards launching this platform, we have centered our thoughts and plans on the filmmakers and filmgoers who have been starved off good content with great production values. Our focus has been good storytelling — we want to bring forward stories, which the audience resonates with and they find themselves very close to. Brands have been supporting the music industry but storytelling has received less attention. We have realized a gap in the industry and we plan to successfully fill this with ‘Digestive Showtime!’

The platform ‘Digestive Showtime’ will officially begin on 1st March with the release of its first short film ‘Yorker’ on its YouTube channel and website. This will be followed by other films including, ‘Dou Se Panch’, ‘Full Circle’, ‘Daughter By Law’ and ‘Road Trip’ featuring some of our A-list stars including Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed, Feroze Khan, Zahid Ahmed, Sohai Ali Abro, Wahaj Ali and many more.

Watch the promo here and subscribe to the YouTube channel, ‘Digestive Showtime’:

