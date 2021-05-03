Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are going to become parents this July

Several celebrities announced engagements, weddings and pregnancies during the pandemic. While Iqra Aziz may be at the peak of her career with top TV projects and fame, it’s great to see her prioritizing her family life. Iqra and her husband Yasir Hussain recently took to social media to reveal that they’re going to become parents this July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

Iqra thanked Yasir for being an amazing partner throughout this beautiful journey.

“Taking care of all my mood swings, meals, OCDs, rest and what not. I am so happy to be starting a family with a man like you,” she wrote sharing pictures from her godh bharai event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

Yasir also shared his joy on social media with his fans. “God has always been great to us and this time, His blessing is beyond words,” he wrote. He said they were very happy and asked people to remember them in their prayers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

The mother-to-be wore an embellished dupatta with 100 different flowers and the duas. The outfit was created for her by designer Fahad Hussayn for her godh bharai event.

The designer congratulated the couple for the new chapter in their life. “We loved to be a part of your new beginnings.”

Sau Duaien is a design especially curated with lots of love to celebrate Iqra Aziz (an actor & a very dear friend) motherhood.

“100 handcrafted prayers with embellishments and zardozi work have been written on the dupatta! With lots of love & prayers. May God protect you from evil eyes.” shared Fahad Hussayn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahad Hussayn (@officialfahadhussayn)

comments