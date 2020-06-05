To top
5 Jun

Iqra Aziz’s Lebanese doppelgänger looks like her lost twin

by Entertainment Desk
Iqra Azuz

In the last few months we have seen a few celebrity doppelgängers of Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan but the most recent one has given a hard time to fans. Iqra Aziz’s look-alike was spotted by her own sister, Sidra Aziz, who admitted that even she caused confused for a moment.



This caused a stir on social media and everyone started finding more about Nour, an architect from Lebanon, who unbelievably resembles Iqra. Nour recently posted a video where she was singing in the car with her fiancé and captioned it: “Our first Post-Quarantine kazdoura [short trip].”

Little did she know that her first trip will land her in the hearts of many fan across the world and she will get to see her look-alike. When Sidra saw here, she couldn’t control her excitement.

 

 

When many other users started pointing out the resemblance on her feed, Nour took notice and thanked everyone for the comparison.

 

 

Nour even thanked the people who are making videos to compare the two.

 

 

 

A quick look at her Instagram and Twitter feed revealed that even she is also petite like Iqra.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Best birthday gift ever ❤

A post shared by chihab & nour (@cn_merhi) on

 

Even she jokingly admitted that her fiancé thinks she is living a double life.

 

 

