Iqra Aziz’s Lebanese doppelgänger looks like her lost twin

In the last few months we have seen a few celebrity doppelgängers of Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan but the most recent one has given a hard time to fans. Iqra Aziz’s look-alike was spotted by her own sister, Sidra Aziz, who admitted that even she caused confused for a moment.
This caused a stir on social media and everyone started finding more about Nour, an architect from Lebanon, who unbelievably resembles Iqra. Nour recently posted a video where she was singing in the car with her fiancé and captioned it: “Our first Post-Quarantine kazdoura [short trip].”
Little did she know that her first trip will land her in the hearts of many fan across the world and she will get to see her look-alike. When Sidra saw here, she couldn’t control her excitement.
For a minute I thought.. but no no this is another beautiful human being guys. Relax. https://t.co/E3iL1EbZn4
— Sidra Aziz (@NamkeenJalebi) June 2, 2020
When many other users started pointing out the resemblance on her feed, Nour took notice and thanked everyone for the comparison.
I googled her and wow she’s gorgeous, thank you so much for the comparison, you’re too sweet💜
— Nour 🇱🇧 (@itsNourr218) June 1, 2020
Nour even thanked the people who are making videos to compare the two.
Thank you for taking the time to make this 😊
— Nour 🇱🇧 (@itsNourr218) June 5, 2020
A quick look at her Instagram and Twitter feed revealed that even she is also petite like Iqra.
Even she jokingly admitted that her fiancé thinks she is living a double life.
My fiance was almost convinced that i’m leading a secret double life after he saw Iqra’s photos, he’s still in shock 😂
— Nour 🇱🇧 (@itsNourr218) June 2, 2020