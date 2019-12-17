Iqra Aziz & Yasir Hussain announce their wedding with a quirky invite

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, who became the most-talked celebrity couple of the year after their public engagement at the Lux Style Awards 2019, have now decided to tie the knot. The celebrity duo have announced their wedding date with a quirky invitation card and we must say that we’re impressed with the wit.

Iqra and Yasir both shared the beautiful yet unconventional invite on their Instagram handles. Though different media reports suggest that the festivities will begin from December 25th, the card confirmed that nikkah ceremony will held on December 28th.

The personalized wedding invite is hilarious with clear hints of Yasir’s influence on the content written on the card. The invite served more than one purpose as it clearly points out what the guests are expected to do at the wedding. With an adorable illustration of the two love birds, the card says “Khadim sahab ka larka Yasir… Der aya durust aya [Khadim sahab’s son Yasir… slowly but surely made it] weds Aziz sahab ki larki Iqra… Samajhdari ki misaal [Aziz sahab’s daughter Iqra… an example of wisdom].”

“28 December, 2019 kyonky 2020 mai mehngai barhay gi [because there will be more inflation in 2020] Nikkah 1:00 pm sharp, bharpoor lunch 2:30 pm sharp,” adding that “because our PM is really very sharp.”

Even the conclusion of the invite reminds us of Yasir playing Akbar in Naach Na Jaanay. Just like one of Akbar’s one liners, it says: “Gift ki zaroorat nahi, salami mashwary ki tarha den (dil khol k) [No need to bring gifts, just give salami like you give us advice (without restrain).”

This was indeed a fun way to indirectly address all the critics. Here’s wishing the couple all the very best for their journey ahead!

*Cover picture courtesy: Amaltaas Official

