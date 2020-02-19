Iram Parveen Bilal’s film to have a world premiere at SXSW Film Festival

Iram Parveen Bilal was in the news last year for taking her project Wakhri to the Cannes Cinéfondation Atelier. Wakhri was one of the 15 projects presented at the Cannes L’Atelier co-production meeting in May 2019. However, the filmmaker has given us another proud moment as her directorial — I’ll Meet You There – Bismal — will be screened at SXSW Film Festival in Austin.

The Pakistan-USA co-production revolves around the struggles of a Muslim cop and his relationship with his daughter. The film stars Faran Tahir, Qavi Khan, Nikita Tewani and Sheetal Sheth.

Read: Pakistani director Saim Sadiq’s ‘Darling’ is headed to another film festival

Veteran actor Qavi Khan shared the news on his Facebook page, thanking Iram for giving him this opportunity.

“Alhamdulillah this film has been selected for a world premiere at SXSW in March 2020 and I pray and send my best wishes for its success in SXSW Grand Jury Awards,” he wrote.

According to SXSW official website, I’ll Meet You There has been nominated for the Grand Jury award. The film is selected from 2,316 feature-length film submissions, with a total of 8,362 films submitted this year, and will be shown amongst 102 features and episodes across nine days.

Iram also shared the schedule on her social media and she is excited to be a part of it:

This is not the only Pakistani film; Saim Sadiq’s Darling is also headed to the SXSW Film Festival along with being nominated for a Grand Jury award. The SXSW Film Festival is scheduled to take place from 13th March to 22nd March and the Parveen’s 90-minute feature is set to premiere on 16 March, 2020.

comments