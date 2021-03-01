Irrfan Khan’s son shares that he loves Pakistani television

While our film industry may still be in its struggling phase, Pakistani dramas have always had a huge following not only locally, but also across the border. Despite the ban on Pakistani artists in India, our content has managed to make its way for viewership. Late actor, Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil also shared that he enjoys the content on Pakistani television.

Babil recently shared screenshots of his last WhatsApp chat with his late father on Instagram which gained lots of love and support from his followers.

Pakistani journalist Maria Memon also shared her love and admiration towards the late legendary actor. Responding to the comment from across the border, Babil shared his love for Pakistani television.

“Pakistani television is one of my loved indulgences,” he wrote

Film actor Irrfan Khan’s sudden passing at the age of 53 had left fans and co-stars shocked. Not only did Bollywood grieve over the loss, but Pakistani stars also took to social media to pay their respects to the late actor.

