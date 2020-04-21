To top
21 Apr

It is an arranged marriage: Nimra Khan on her recent Nikkah ceremony

by Entertainment Desk
While some people are finding it difficult adjusting to the lockdown, others are adapting to the new normal and moving on with their lives. Actress Nimra Khan seems to be one of them and has found her happiness even in such a difficult period. It appears that she has gotten married in a small Nikkah ceremony, adhering to social distancing protocols.



Nimra made the announcement to the world via an Instagram post.

 

 

She requested her fans to pray for her and her husband. “Alhamdullilah Nikkahfied. Ap sub Ki dua chaye bus [I just need your prayers] and positivity. I love you Ami, Abu, sisters and my in-laws,” the actress wrote.

Later in a live session on Instagram, Nimra gave us more details into the ‘hows and whens’ of her wedding.

 

 

She explained that she always wanted a simple wedding despite the fact the all her siblings had grand events for their marriages. She also revealed that it is in fact an arranged marriage and not love union. “Even then I’m quite lucky to have married such a wonderful guy,” she added.

It is refreshing to see some positive news in a sea of negativity these days. We’re wishing Nimra and her husband all the happiness in the world!

