“It’s a blessing to be alive and healthy in the latter part of your life” – Ayesha Omar

Age is just a number; it’s all about how you take life in and send the energy out there. In fact, it’s a privilege to age with good health and a positive mind. However, on multiple occasions, especially when celebrities are involved, we see trolls use age as an insult.

Recently when veteran actor and host Iffat Omar posted a group photo of actors including Arjumand Rahim, Samina Ahmed, Ayesha Omar and Saba Hamid from Angeline Malik’s birthday party, trolls made offensive comments under the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iffat Omar (@iffatomarofficial)

Replying to a troll who called them evil old women under the picture, Ayesha Omar reminded them how ageing was a natural phase of life.

“Most humans will get ‘budha’ in their lives… it’s a natural human process. In fact, it’s a blessing to be alive and healthy in the latter part of your life,” she said.

“Why do people use age as an insult or in a derogatory way? Aren’t your parents old, Mr Troll, or your grandparents? Do you insult them for their age too? Points to ponder…”the Bulbulay star questioned adding that one must respect all ages, genders, orientations and living things to be precise.

“Let’s try and respect all ages, genders and all orientations. Not to forget, all religions and cultures. You will receive what you give out!”

